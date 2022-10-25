ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans coach Mike Vrabel explains emotional postgame embrace with center Ben Jones

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel greeted center Ben Jones with a hug in the tunnel Sunday as Jones left the field after a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones had played through an injury late in the game. After he was hurt, Jones was still able to help move a large pile of players with Derrick Henry carrying the ball to keep a drive alive at midfield.

Vrabel said Monday he respects players like Jones who sacrifice their body to help the team.

"I don't think people realize ... the toll that this game takes and what it can give you, but also what it can take away from you," Vrabel said. "They put a lot in and they compete and it's violent. I've just really got a lot of respect for the majority of these guys that are finding ways no matter what each and every week. They're far less than 100%, during the game. Things come up and they get evaluated and you can just tell that it means a lot to them."

Vrabel would not share what was said between he and Jones, but a second video of the interaction shows Vrabel wiping tears from his eyes and saying: "I've never seen anything like it" and "I love you like my own."

Vrabel said Money he was grateful to get to work with players like Jones.

"I just appreciate them; that'll stay between me and Ben," Vrabel said. "You come to work every day, you're here a lot of hours and you get a lot of respect for guys the way they are as people. The way they are as teammates and players and parents and husbands. To be able to see what it means to these guys, it's not just another game, it's not just a paycheck. I just really appreciate what they do."

Week 8 NFL power ranking: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans coach Mike Vrabel explains emotional postgame embrace with center Ben Jones

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
iheart.com

Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium. The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility. The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios' Nate...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Local legend Larry Catuzzi to be honored at Texans vs. Titans game in Week 8

After years of making a profound impact on the game of football, local legend Larry Catuzzi will be honored at NRG Stadium ahead of the Houston Texans’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 for his induction into the Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame. The team issued a statement on Thursday regarding the pregame plans, which included comments from members of the football community that reflected their high opinion of Mr. Catuzzi.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

The 2022 Titans have what you can’t teach

Through the ups and downs of a roller coaster start to the season, the Tennessee Titans (4-2) are riding a win streak and continuing to show the world what they’re made of. While the Titans “brand” of football is ugly, this team has something in their make-up that makes it effective. The Titans are set apart by one simple thing:
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

655K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy