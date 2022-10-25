ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson picks up new commitment

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMDC2_0imVg0Vt00

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Tuesday.

Jason Fultz, a class of 2025 infielder/righthanded pitcher from Cathedral Prep in Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“Choosing Clemson was an easy decision,” he said, via Cathedral Prep on Twitter . “Not only are they one of the top baseball programs in the nation, they offer top of the line academics to prepare me for after baseball. Clemson can help make me very successful on and off the field.”

You can check out some clips of Fultz below:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0imVg0Vt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0imVg0Vt00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy