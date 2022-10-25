APS hosts ‘school choice fair’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-friendly event is going on all week at Albuquerque schools. Students and families can learn more about what Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) have to offer at a school choice fair Tuesday night.

Attendees will get to chat with APS officials about the different academic and extracurricular activities available at each APS facility.

Tuesday’s school choice fair is happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

School community fairs are also being held throughout the week.

