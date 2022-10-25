Read full article on original website
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Body found in El Paso desert identified as 42-year-old woman from Guatemala
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The body of a 42-year-old woman from Guatemala was found in the El Paso desert, according to the El Paso County Sherriff's office. Delmy Odilia Timal Urtado, a Guatemalan National, was found dead near the intersection of Mission Ridge Blvd. and Bob Hope by a passerby on Oct. 19, deputies said.
KFOX 14
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
KFOX 14
FBI arrest El Paso man for felon in possession of a firearm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested by members of the FBI on Wednesday, according to FBI El Paso. Russell Rice was federally indicted on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Oct. 20, the FBI added. He...
KVIA
El Paso man arrested in connection to a Jan. 6 Capitol breach; appears in court
UPDATE: The El Paso man who was arrested for his alleged involved in the Jan. 6 attack appeared in court Thursday afternoon via Zoom. Judge Leon Schydlower said the government doesn't want to keep Arredondo in custody. He set it at 10% for a $10,000 bond. Arredondo must report to...
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
KFOX 14
Bonds reduced for twin brothers Mark and Mike Sheppard in deadly migrant shooting
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Michael and Mark Sheppard are accused of shooting at a group of migrants that left one man dead and a woman injured on September 27. Both men appeared virtually for their bond hearing Thursday for the criminal charges filed against them in Hudspeth County.
KVIA
Man suffers catches fire after being hit with stun gun in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his 30s suffered burns after El Paso Police used a stun gun on him. The incident happened around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday at 901 S Campbell St. in the Segundo Barrio. That's near Armijo Park. According to police, the man was resisting arrest. It...
Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
El Paso police seeking help in locating missing 71-year-old woman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, […]
KFOX 14
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
Las Cruces fire investigating cause of blaze that damaged home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces fire is investigating a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a home along South Melendres Street. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home along the 600 block of South Melendres Street at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contained […]
El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
KFOX 14
El Paso teen accused in serial burglaries denied bond reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old El Pasoan suspected in serial burglaries was denied a bond reduction Tuesday. Jacob Perez who has 15 counts of burglary of building filed against him was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same offense to other businesses. Perez was let...
KFOX 14
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
One El Paso Trail Takes You To The Sight of a Plane Crash
If you're the kind of person that loves to hike, El Paso has a lot of different trails you can take; some easy & some difficult. But there's one in particular that's... certainly unique that the others in El Paso. (But you already know that if you clicked on this...
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
KFOX 14
Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event to be held at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event will be held at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park. The event will feature an Ofrenda in memory of gun violence victims from El Paso and Uvalde. Bishop Mark Seitz will lead a...
