Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
deltadailynews.com
Male Faces Charges for Greenville Homicide
Greenville police have arrested and charged 17-year-old Shamarcus Moore as an adult.. Moore faces a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say Moore may be connected to the city’s latest homicide that happened on October 22nd. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block...
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
breezynews.com
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
deltadailynews.com
Worship on the Water Is Dedicated to Fallen Officer, Myiesha Stewart
Mayor Errick D. Simmons announces that the faith-based race-reconciliation initiative and nationally recognized, Worship on the Water, will be held virtually on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The goal of this initiative is to foster unity and promote racial harmony regardless of religious affiliation and racial identity. On the fifth Sunday of every month, Mayor Simmons hosts an interfaith, interracial faith service. Services will be held via the City of Greenville Facebook page. The speaker for this event will be Pastor Steven Cantu of Grace Fellowship Church. The Greenville High School Choir will perform a musical selection. This upcoming Worship on the Water will be dedicated to fallen police officer, Myiesha Stewart.
Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story
MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Hyperallergic
Nine-Foot Bronze of Emmett Till Is Unveiled in Mississippi
A nine-foot-tall bronze of Emmett Till was erected last week in Greenwood, Mississippi, just about 10 miles from where the 14-year-old boy was abducted and lynched when visiting relatives on summer vacation in 1955. His brutal murder, and his mother’s relentless fight to show Americans what their fellow citizens had done to her son, is recognized today as one of the galvanizing forces that sparked the Civil Rights Movement.
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
panolian.com
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Delta State survives scare from MC; JSU rolls on ‘GameDay’; Alcorn drops third in a row
Delta State kept its perfect season alive Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. Patrick Shegog threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the last 16 minutes of the game as Delta State used a late surge to beat Mississippi College 52-38. Delta State (9-0, 6-0 Gulf...
