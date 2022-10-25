Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
msuspartans.com
Spartans Close Out Fall Season at The Landfall Tradition
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team closes out the first half of the 2022-23 season this week, playing in The Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall's Pete Dye Course in Wilmington, N.C. The three-day event tees off on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m....
msuspartans.com
B1G Season Starts On the Road at Notre Dame
Michigan State (4-2-0, 0-0 B1G) at Notre Dame (3-2-1, 0-0 B1G) Date/Locations Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, 7:30 pm/ Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, 6 pm/ Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind. Radio. Friday: WJIM 1240 AM Saturday: WVFN 730 AM. Listen Online: Click...
msuspartans.com
Trio of Spartans Take Home Historic Big Ten, National Weekly Women’s Soccer Accolades
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer senior forward Lauren DeBeau was named a consensus National Player of the Week and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while senior defender Raegan Cox and senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal garnered Big Ten Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, as announced Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
msuspartans.com
Saye Advances to Singles Quarterfinals at ITA Midwest Regionals
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Highlighted by freshman David Saye's appearance in the singles quarterfinals, Michigan State men's tennis wrapped up competition at the ITA Midwest Regional Monday at the Illinois Atkins Tennis Center. Four Spartans competed throughout the four-day tournament. Saye knocked off a ranked opponent en route to the quarterfinals,...
fox9.com
Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach
MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon said he would not address why he's leaving the team until after this season, but Director of Athletics Mark Coyle made the announcement for him.Coyle said McCutcheon will join him as an associate athletic director.The new job will have an emphasis on working to help develop all coaches in all sports, long seen as one of McCutcheon's strengths. He will start in January.McCutcheon's resume includes three trips to the Final Four and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates -- including Shipt -- have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to...
Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!
Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
ccxmedia.org
Dean’s Supermarket in Osseo Finishes Store Renovations
A family-owned grocery store in Osseo is making improvements at a time when other stores are struggling. Dean’s Supermarket has been a fixture in downtown Osseo for more than 60 years. The store prides itself on top-tier customer service. “I’ve been shopping here for almost 50 years. Always good...
