Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
veronapress.com
Verona Area School District: Verona seeks applicants to apply for board of education post
The Verona Area School District is seeking applicants for a recently vacated at-large school board position. The board of education post became open with Yanna Williams expected to move to Alabama after accepting a psoition at Tuskegge University, district officials said. Any qualified elector living in the district’s boundaries can apply. The appointee to the board will fill this seat until a successor is elected in spring 2023.
veronapress.com
Assembly District 80 candidate questionnaire
The Verona Press sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 80 race: Mike Bare and Jacob Luginbuhl. Luginbuhl did not respond before the deadline. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Mike Bare (D) Why...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
WEAU-TV 13
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
newsy.com
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings
Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
WBAY Green Bay
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
veronapress.com
Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire
The Verona Press sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane County...
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters – Tone Madison
Illustration: Ghosts and ghouls are shown swarming about the Wisconsin Capitol. Illustration by Maggie Denman. It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we...
WIFR
Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin vandalism; graffiti outside Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of causing vandalism outside Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park. Officials say extensive damage was caused by two unknown people on Monday, Oct. 24 who accessed the area around 4 a.m. The two suspects spray-painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
veronapress.com
PHOTOS: Riley's Tavern hosts 'Mullets on the Yard' fundraising event with Emmitt 'Mullet Kid' Bailey as special guest
On Saturday, Oct. 22, community members flocked to Riley’s Tavern not only to meet the ‘Mullet Boy,’ but to also do some good. Riley’s Tavern, located just off the Military Ridge State Trail between Verona and Mount Horeb, hosted the ‘Mullets on the Yard’ fundraising event. For each mullet-style haircut someone received, Busch Light donated $50 to Locks of Love, an organization that helps children suffering from long-term hair loss.
Comments / 0