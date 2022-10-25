Read full article on original website
Mountaineers release 2023 baseball schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule. The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU is “getting better,” but isn’t “there yet”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and his West Virginia men’s basketball squad move even closer to its 2022-23 campaign when it tips off against Bowling Green on Friday in an exhibition match. Mountaineer fans got their first looks at the team in the Gold-Blue Debut earlier this...
AJ Rodriguez named Big 12 Player of the Week
West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday. After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her first...
WVU women’s soccer wraps regular season on Thursday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown for the regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The match is the team’s annual Senior Night. The Mountaineers will recognize five senior members of the...
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
Philip Barbour tops Elkins for third straight state berth
GRAFTON, W.Va – The AA/A Region II girls’ soccer championship was decided at Grafton’s McKinney Field and it was a familiar set of faces raising the trophy. Despite conceding first, the Philip Barbour Colts earned a 4-2 win and a third straight trip to the state soccer tournament over Elkins. The Tigers struck first after […]
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown will “Refuse to accept that’s who we are”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 8 did not go as planned for the Mountaineers. The WVU football team now must regroup and respond, as things don’t get any easier with No. 7 TCU coming to town. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday to preview Saturday’s matchup...
Tucker County Ambulance Authority discusses excess levy
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Tucker County Ambulance Authority held a meeting Tuesday at the Davis Fire Hall to discuss the impact of the excess levy that is November’s election ballot. The proposed excess levy is for four years with each year capped at $401,000 and...
