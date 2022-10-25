ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-2023 NBA season once again as the hunted. That is because they found a way to lock down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and win their fourth title in the last eight years. Stephen Curry finally captured the elusive NBA Finals MVP. But, an argument can be made that it was Andrew Wiggins who might have had the largest overall impact in the series.
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear over the last year or so that he wants to be the owner of a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The league has said that if the expansion were to happen today, they would go to Vegas and Seattle. Of course, that has not yet taken place, […]
Life in the NBA has never been better for Andrew Wiggins. After starting last year's All-Star game and then breaking out as the Warriors' second-best player throughout the entire postseason when he blossomed as a two-way, rebounding dynamo, the former No. 1 overall pick inked a new four-year, $109 million dollar contract that extends through the 2026-27 season.
When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
The Golden State Warriors have not gotten off to the start many anticipated after their championship victory last season, currently sitting at 2-2 on the year. TNT’s Charles Barkley gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team, saying that he feels two players are “slipping” from their star roles.
