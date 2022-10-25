Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley says 'Father Time is knocking on the door' for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors lost by 29 points to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, and Charles Barkley thinks it's because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are "not the same." Thompson drew his first career ejection after jawing with Phoenix's Devin Booker, and accordingly to Barkley, it was due to frustration.
Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Derrick Favors.
Steph Curry: Klay Thompson Didn't Deserve Ejection
Steph Curry didn't believe Klay Thompson deserved an ejection
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
Golden State Warriors made a huge mistake when they didn't draft Kobe Bryant.
Silicon Valley
Warriors become Forbes’ top-valued NBA franchise, leaving Iguodala to wonder if Curry is getting a piece
The Warriors were the top team on the basketball floor in the NBA last season. And while this season is just getting underway, they’ve already ascended to a much harder-to-crack top spot: most valuable franchise. Golden State took over the top spot in Forbes’ rankings of NBA teams by...
Warriors fans will love Andrew Wiggins’ latest proclamation
The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-2023 NBA season once again as the hunted. That is because they found a way to lock down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and win their fourth title in the last eight years. Stephen Curry finally captured the elusive NBA Finals MVP. But, an argument can be made that it was Andrew Wiggins who might have had the largest overall impact in the series.
Golden State Warriors are now NBA’s most-valuable franchise
The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth NBA title in eight years. Just when it seemed that this
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear over the last year or so that he wants to be the owner of a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The league has said that if the expansion were to happen today, they would go to Vegas and Seattle. Of course, that has not yet taken place, […]
Sporting News
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins eyes 'legend' status: How Stephen Curry, Draymond Green fuel ambitious next steps for Canadian All-Star
Life in the NBA has never been better for Andrew Wiggins. After starting last year's All-Star game and then breaking out as the Warriors' second-best player throughout the entire postseason when he blossomed as a two-way, rebounding dynamo, the former No. 1 overall pick inked a new four-year, $109 million dollar contract that extends through the 2026-27 season.
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
Andre Iguodala updates his progress, discusses young Warriors
Andre Iguodala spoke to reporters Thursday about his possible return and the development of young Warriors like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
thecomeback.com
Charles Barkley gets honest about “slipping” Warriors stars
The Golden State Warriors have not gotten off to the start many anticipated after their championship victory last season, currently sitting at 2-2 on the year. TNT’s Charles Barkley gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team, saying that he feels two players are “slipping” from their star roles.
