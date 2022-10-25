Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’
This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
soultracks.com
How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
Watch Nita Strauss and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz team up for heavy metal banger The Wolf You Feed
Nita and Alissa have wanted to work together "for years" - and it's finally happened!
12tomatoes.com
Tour Loretta Lynn’s Childhood Home
Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. She will forever be remembered for her iconic and charged songs, like “Fist City”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, and “Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”. But, one of her most famous songs, which was also a book and a movie, was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. This song tells of her humble upbringing in a cabin during the Great Depression, with her father’s meager wages from coal mining barely seeing the family through.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song
The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.
NME
The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin
For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Review: Best of the Beatles… A Revolver Revelation
The Beatles/Revolver (box set edition/Universal) While Sgt. Pepper has long been considered the early apex of the Beatles’ early accomplishments, it could be argued…and effectively so…that it was Revolver that represented the band’s ultimate achievement. Still, that prognosis is complicated by the fact that in America, their releases were abbreviated and in some cases bastardized in the fact that up until Pepper, songs from one UK album were omitted or grafted onto other releases in order to accommodate marketing schedules or the need to limit the number of tracks any one American album could include. In the U.S., that meant 12 songs, whereas, in England, 14 songs were the standard.
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio
A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…. Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album. A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Maya Azucena knows that "I Am Enough"
(October 26, 2022) Disappointments, break-ups, betrayals, insecurities, abuse, trauma, anxiety -- any one of those reasons could make it very easy for someone to feel like he or she is not enough, that he or she doesn’t match the stereotypical standard of ‘perfect’ perpetuated by the media or one’s own thoughts.
Lee Fields and Daptone Records Make a Perfect Pair on the Searing ‘Sentimental Fool’
Back in 1997, Rhino issued a mammoth collection of soul hits and rarities titled Beg, Scream and Shout!. Along with many ’60s highlights, they, unfortunately, missed including Lee Fields, who released his first single in 1969. Fields however remains active, promoting the qualities of that box’s descriptive title.
Premiere: Jude Flannery Releases Neil Young-Inspired Debut ‘Quiet By Your Side,’ Video for “Fighters”
There’s something about Neil Young that lit a fire in Jude Flannery. Young’s 1992 album Harvest Moon had a particular impact on the Philadelphia-based artist since it served as part of the soundtrack of a snapshot in time when Flannery first moved to New York City in the early 1990s, and a moment of “immense personal growth” for the artist.
Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”
Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.
The 6 Top Bluegrass Bands of the ’60s
Across genres, music saw a shift in the 1960s. Even a purist-led genre like bluegrass did not go untouched by the decade of freedom, love, and flower power. At a time when purveyors of tradition held tight to their musical customs, they were met with equally passionate progressive players looking to shake things up.
thesource.com
Chanel West Coast Releases New Two-Pack ‘The Versace Diaries’
The Versace Diaries EP, which was released by Chanel West Coast, features two songs written in conjunction with Minus Gravity, aka Apollo Liberace, Justin Love, DJ Kittie, Yowda, and Juss Swoop. The tracks are titled “Versaci Mami” and “Versace Robe.”. The compilation, a tribute to Versace’s influence...
