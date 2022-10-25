Read full article on original website
suunews.net
Justin Jones-Fosu concludes SUU’s Summit on Belonging
International speaker Justin Jones-Fosu capped off a successful Summit on Belonging on Oct. 26 in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall by sharing his perspective on inclusivity. Southern Utah University’s Staff Association teamed up with the Office of Equity and Inclusion to bring in Jones-Fosu for the final hours of the two-day event.
ksub590.com
Time For Cedar City To Feel Sheepish
If you are new to the area, and have wondered what are some of the things that make us unique, it would be easy to point to our adjacency to some of the most visited and beautiful national parks in the country. Just as easy to tout the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, which just wrapped up another highly successful season. Of course, I could also point to Southern Utah University celebrating, once again, being the fastest growing, in terms of student enrollment percentage growth, in the higher education system in the state of Utah. All truly great distinctive landmarks and institutions of our community.
suunews.net
SUU’s Latinx Student Alliance puts together Hispanic heritage informational showcase
Audiences of all ages gathered in the Southern Utah University Student Center at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 to learn about Latin American culture. The event, which was put on by the Latinx Student Alliance and sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, took place in the Living Room.
suunews.net
USITT to bring Halloween spirit with Spook Alley
Southern Utah University’s chapter of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology will be holding their annual Spook Alley Halloween haunted house on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Spook Alley is a collaboration between forty-one designers, technicians and actors to create...
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
kjzz.com
City Council approves new site of two-phase St. George hospital
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A new hospital is being planned for Southern Utah after city council members approved the project during a meeting on Oct. 20. The building would be constructed on the southern end of St. George. According to the St. George News, the new building will...
890kdxu.com
St. George City Offering Free Party Friday NIght at Tonaquint
ST. GEORGE — Tonaquint Nature Center Fall Festival has joined forces with Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park to create The Thunder Junction SPOOK-TRACK-ULAR — a fun and free event to celebrate Halloween. All are welcome at Thunder Junction (1851 S. Dixie Drive) on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for a variety of fun activities.
890kdxu.com
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
890kdxu.com
Nearly 200 Weather-Related Crashes Over the Weekend
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.
suunews.net
Second Studio to delight audiences with ‘The White Liars’ and ‘Black Comedy’
Second Studio, Southern Utah University’s student-led theatre group, will be putting on their first shows of the 2022-23 season. “The White Liars” and “Black Comedy,” written by Peter Shaffer and directed by Kolton Nielsen and Jeremy Allen, will be performed in the Black Box Theatre in the Auditorium Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. Following Thursday’s performance, an Austin Powers-themed opening night gala will be held in the Auditorium lobby.
suunews.net
Three SUU teams seek postseason competition
With just a handful of games remaining in each of their seasons, the Southern Utah University football, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball teams are all on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. Football. After ending 2021 with just one win, the Southern Utah football team has exceeded...
890kdxu.com
Car Catches Fire At Costco Parking Lot
(St. George, UT) -- No one is injured after a car caught on fire in a packed St. George parking lot. Authorities say it happened Friday afternoon at the Costco parking lot. St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said ten firefighters and two fire engines responded to the call. The Land Rover LR3's owner said it began smoking when he pulled into the parking lot.
890kdxu.com
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
890kdxu.com
Report of an Assault Involving a Gun Near a St. George School
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say a school resource officer received a report of an assault with a gun in the area of 2700 East 700 North right near Pine View High School. This report was made to a school resource officer around 4:00pm Thursday. According to a press release from the St. George Police Department, officer responded and canvassed the area. They were able to locate all parties involved and found no one was injured. The incident did not happen on school property and school had ended for the day. Police say there is no threat to the public.
890kdxu.com
St. George Man Facing Weapons Charge
(St. George, UT) -- A man who was once facing the death penalty is back in jail -- this time, he's facing weapon charges. St. George's Joseph Charles Gardner was arrested yesterday after authorities say a woman told them she sold him guns. He's facing four counts of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon. This comes as Gardner is on parole for aggravated murder.
KSLTV
Paroled Utahn who faced a potential death penalty arrested again on weapons charges
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A convicted killer who once faced a possible death sentence but was paroled after serving nearly 30 years in prison is in custody again facing new weapons charges. Joseph Charles Gardner, 64, of St. George, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with four counts...
