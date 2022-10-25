Read full article on original website
FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Monroe Country Executive details first ever county Veterans Days parade
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the first ever Veterans Day Parade, expected to be held Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.
Henrietta Town Board approves Planned Parenthood
Henrietta, N.Y. — Plans are moving forward to open a Planned Parenthood health care facility on Jefferson Road. The Henrietta Town Board approved a special-use permit Wednesday night, allowing Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York (PPCWNY) to open. BACKGROUND: Proposed Planned Parenthood in Henrietta denied | Protestors...
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
Bright Spot: William Carter
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester member William Carter. After high school, Carter joined O'Connell Electric at the invitation of a company vice president and club board member. Carter jumped at the chance to accompany crews in recovery efforts in Florida,...
Bright Spot: A Funny Story
Brighton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on artist Thelma Angel. She recently won best of show with her painting, titled "A Funny Story." Thelma is a resident at the Jewish Home of Rochester, which is proud of her work as part of this year's LeadingAge New York exhibit hosted by Jewish Senior Life.
Mayor pushes for Walgreens to stay open in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans says he's determined to keep Walgreens open on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward. The store is set to close Nov. 7, leaving neighbors with few alternatives. One woman we spoke to said she was upset to hear Walgreens is closing. "They have...
Cooler for the next couple days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.
Mild weather still holds on
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After enjoying some mild weather of the last few days, we still have a couple more mild days left.For today, most areas will hold onto some sunshine for much of the day. There will be a few more clouds lingering in some towns both south and east of Rochester during the early portion of the day. But more sunshine will return to those areas as well. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. That's well above the average high temperature of 58 for this time of year.
WCSO asking for help finding missing teen
Wyoming County, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing juvenile from the Town of Warsaw. Kaylin M. Calteaux is a 16-year-old girl who is 5'2", and weighs 116 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Kaylin was last...
Hilton parents call for accountability from school district after Ashton guilty verdict
Hilton, N.Y. — Some parents are calling for accountability within the Hilton Central School District after Kirk Ashton was found guilty of sexually abusing 21 male students. Ashton was the principal of Northwood Elementary School for 17 years. He was convicted on 46 of the 50 counts against him and is awaiting a sentence in November.
Red Wings announce new stadium name
Rochester, N.Y. — Say goodbye to Frontier Field and hello to Innovative Field. The home of the Rochester Red Wings will have a new name for the 2023 season, after the team announced a new naming-rights agreement Tuesday. Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based provider of information technology services will take...
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
National expert shares advice on abuse prevention, in wake of Ashton verdict
Rochester, N.Y. — One day after Kirk Ashton, former principal of Northwood Elementary School, was convicted of sexually abusing 21 boys, a national expert is weighing in on the importance of abuse prevention. Robert Shoop has co-authored 20 books, including Sexual Exploitation in Schools: How to Spot it and...
Local Vietnam veterans honored
Rochester, N.Y. — Ahead of Veterans Day, Rep. Joe Morelle awarded the Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin to eight local veterans Tuesday. "It is this country's responsibility and obligation to make sure that we're taken care of when we come home and we're welcomed and we're thanked," said Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County Veterans Services.
Man's body found in Livingston County creek
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek off State Route 20A in the hamlet of Lakeville Wednesday. The man's identity has not been released. A preliminary investigation found no cause for concern to the public. This is...
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
Parolee accused of making death threats over toilet paper at Geneva business
Geneva, N.Y. — A parolee is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers at an Ontario County business because he was dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase. Police responded Sunday to a business on Exchange Street in Geneva for a report of an irate, intoxicated...
