Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man. Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the departure of its top executives, but the platform's co-founder Biz Stone thanked the trio -- Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde -- for their "collective contribution to Twitter."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO