AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-26-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2
30:16 - Brien Krank - Managing Partner of Collins and Krank. 42:24 - Steve Hallstrom - Short Attention Span Radio. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-27-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
44:16 - Dr. Prakash Ranganathan - UND’s College of Engineering & Mines.
Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man. Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the departure of its top executives, but the platform's co-founder Biz Stone thanked the trio -- Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde -- for their "collective contribution to Twitter."
