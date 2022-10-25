Read full article on original website
First Look Video: Brooklyn Funk Essentials spins it right on "AA Side Single"
(October 26, 2022) The band Brooklyn Funk Essentials filmed part of the video for their new song, “AA Side Single,” inside a brick-and-mortar record store with members pulling vinyl long play albums from the shelves. The balance of the video features live performance footage. Something about that seems...
First Listen: Penny Wells wants to "Be More"
With the help of the legendary Soul-Jazz Superman, Frank McComb, Wells is able to deliver a melodic experience that will find a home on multiple radio formats. While McComb produced, arranged and played all instruments, Wells crafted a lyric and curated a vocal approach that fits perfectly to the McComb sound as she sings of the desire to be a better version of herself. She is assessing g her present state and, in the midst of her self-reflection, develops an awareness of who she is and what she is worth. Wells' effective layering of vocals on the track, make it as compelling musically as it is lyrically. Her roots in soul, Gospel and jazz are in focus and helps to evolve the track throughout its foundation, peak and ending vamp.
Spotlight: This Man of Many Gifts – Tyrone DuBose
(October 25, 2022) As someone who has been a part of the music and entertainment industry for many years, on occasion I come across people that inspire me to push myself even further, even through adversity. Whenever it gets too hard or I feel I may not have the gumption to push forward, explore and create more, reading and hearing other creatives stories and how they have overcome so much and are still able to soar and continue to excel in this industry, gives me inspiration and reminds me how far I have come and have to continue forward.
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained
ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...
How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
The Psychology Behind Grudges (and Those Who Hold Them)
Grudges tend to stick — but you can let them go, even if the other person doesn’t. Your emotional and physical health can benefit. A grudge is holding on to hurt or anger toward another because of an actual or perceived wrong. Grudges can be short-lived or persist over a lifetime, creating potential health risks.
Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
What if You Knew COVID Would Make You Lonely?
Loneliness is not just being solitary or alleviated by company. It is the internal state of not belonging, not being among your people. At the beginning of the pandemic, many may have believed lonely people just weren’t careful enough or those not infected were stronger, tougher. As COVID spread,...
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
20 Times When Couples Broke Up Over A Money Issue That Make The Single Life Look Pretty Darn Good
"My fiancé disappeared two weeks before our wedding. He cleaned out my bank account and I found all the eviction notices under our mattress when I got the final eviction on my door."
‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 4 Recap: Sweet Gabriel Investigated a Mysterious Cabbage Farmer in ‘The Weekend’
Fans saw more of Gabriel in 'Alaska Daily' Season 1 Episode 4 when he received his first assignment, but the story led him down a dark path. Read on for our recap.
My Friend Bad-Mouthed My Fiancé At My Engagement Party—What Should I Do?
"She said that she is very unhappy, and it's hard for her to be happy for me at the moment."
A Fresh Look at the Infancy of Our Laughter
The mutual vulnerability theory, like all explanations for why we laugh, must be able to account for variations in our laugh response. It suggests that our tendency to regard a trait as a “vulnerability” rather than “normal” or a “deficiency” will vary depending on experience.
Working With Distraction in Meditation: It's (Mostly) Child's Play
Distraction is an inevitable and troublesome part of meditation. We can't ignore distractions, but we can manage them. It can help to use tactics from other familiar moments of distraction, like managing a crying baby at dinner. Whether we identify as mindful newbies or seen-it-all veterans, the basic tactics of...
Album of the Month: Joan Belgrave returns in style with "Oooo Boy"
They are among the First Families of Detroit Music, and for years Joan and Marcus Belgrave represented the Motor City soul, gospel and jazz communities in their tours around the world. But the last few years have brought many challenges to that family. Noted trumpeter Marcus died in 2015, and more recently Joan has battled with triple negative breast cancer.
