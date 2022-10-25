With the help of the legendary Soul-Jazz Superman, Frank McComb, Wells is able to deliver a melodic experience that will find a home on multiple radio formats. While McComb produced, arranged and played all instruments, Wells crafted a lyric and curated a vocal approach that fits perfectly to the McComb sound as she sings of the desire to be a better version of herself. She is assessing g her present state and, in the midst of her self-reflection, develops an awareness of who she is and what she is worth. Wells' effective layering of vocals on the track, make it as compelling musically as it is lyrically. Her roots in soul, Gospel and jazz are in focus and helps to evolve the track throughout its foundation, peak and ending vamp.

