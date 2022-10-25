Read full article on original website
Shaylene Cooper Strickland
4d ago
Wish Pelham middle school was more like this since the new principal took over the poor kids are treated like convicts but test scores and morale is down
Reply(1)
2
Related
WALB 10
Accomplished engineer speaks with Worth Co. High students
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Mark McKelvin, an award-winning engineer, spent his Friday enlightening young minds about the possibilities in this lucrative field. From one Ram to another, McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. ”Well, I’m very proud...
WALB 10
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition. The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.
WALB 10
Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
WALB 10
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. Guest Editorial: ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT. Horizons created the “Pink Your Pumpkin” campaign to promote breast cancer...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mall holds costume contest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall will hold a costume contest for multiple catagories with multiple prizes to be awarded. The Valdosta Mall will hold a costume contest for multiple catagories and prizes to be awarded. Costume contestants can snap a picture in front of the selfie station at the mall on Halloween and post to Facebook, Instagram, or both using #ValdostaMall for a chance to win.
WALB 10
Greenleaf recognizes National First Responders Day
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the responders who are first on the scene when E911 is called were honored in Valdosta. All year long, first responders give to their community. Greenleaf gave back to them with a Friday breakfast at the community drive-thru. “Thank you for everything. Thank you...
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
WALB 10
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Albany Herald
Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims
ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Terrance Singleton, Sr.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This October, we’re highlighting Terrance Singleton, Sr., a U.S. Navy and Army veteran. “The hardest task is more of a challenge, and I take those challenges head-on each time,” said Singleton. Singleton was a Navy E4 Seaman, served in the navy Reserves and then...
WALB 10
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Nominee John Hayes and Incumbent Republican Gerald Greene are in a heated race for State House for District 154. The district spans nine counties from the Alabama-Georgia Line to parts of Albany. Greene believes it’s his experience that makes him the right candidate for the...
WALB 10
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
wfxl.com
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
Comments / 15