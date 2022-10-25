Read full article on original website
Carol Powers
Carol Powers, age 67 of Ekron, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 7, 1955, the daughter of Edwin T. and Rayma Faye Haynes Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rayma Faye Hubbard; her husband, Larry Powers and her brother, Kevin Hubbard.
Lindsey Walton Young
Lindsey Walton Young, age 29 of Tampa, FL, formerly of Ekron, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born June 24, 1993, the son of Linwood and Lisa Lynn Young. He was Lindsey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Hope Young. He is survived...
Teen Charged With 2021 Homicide
A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released. The crime happened...
Man Charged After Attacking Another With Hammer
A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville. Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block...
Plea Agreement Reached With Protesters
A plea agreement has been reached for 26 individuals who were charged with blocking the Second Street Bridge during protests of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Each of the 26 people charged will have their cases set aside and dismissed after the completion of 20 hours of community service, according to the Office of the Jefferson County Attorney.
Five Charged In Major Drug Bust
Five men, who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate, were arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana was taken off the streets. The suspects, 44 year-old Danny Medina of Louisville; 44 year-old Miguel A. Suarez, Sr. of Los Angeles, California; 24 year-old Miguel Suarez, Jr; 23 year-old Brian Chacon and 24 year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, were arrested October 25 on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.
Louisville Man Arrested For Two Shootings
Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in two July shootings, one of which was deadly. D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 without incident, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. The shooting happened July 15 in the area of 7th and Oak...
Suspect Arrested After Attack At Fourth Street Live
A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder. The attack happened just...
Courtroom Brawl Leads To Four Arrests
A brawl Friday in the Louisville Hall of Justice led to deputies pepper-spraying two people in the hallways behind the courtroom. Four people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors. The defendant, Paul Wade, will be back in court November 1, where a high-risk security team will be assigned. The judge...
