ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2takJa_0imVceOk00

Playing in his home nation and on a protected ranking, 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka knocked out No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Tuesday in Switzerland.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is still coming back from a foot injury that required multiple surgeries. He saved all three break points he faced against Ruud, went 2-for-2 in break points converted and held a 9-5 edge in aces.

Spanish fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1, and sixth seed and fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut took down Serbian qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1.

Andy Murray of Great Britain got past Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Other winners included Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, Alex Molcan of Slovakia, Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands and Swiss wild card Dominic Stricker.

Erste Bank Open

On home soil, Dominic Thiem saved two match points and battled back to beat Tommy Paul 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in the first round in Vienna, Austria.

In the second round, Thiem could face No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who still must play Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in an opening-round match.

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland pushed past Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3. In addition to smashing 28 total aces, Hurkacz rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker and saved two set points before steamrolling ahead.

British seventh seed Cameron Norrie came back to beat Argentine lucky loser Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Daniel Evans of Great Britain, Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland and Denis Shapovalov of Canada also won their matches.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Taylor Fritz gets beaten by Shapovalov in Vienna leaving his Turin chances minimal

Taylor Fritz lost against Denis Shapovalov in Vienna 1-6 6-4 3-6 which leaves his ATP Finals Turin chances very minimal. The American is battling for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin and he needs deep run to finish off the year. His Vienna Open run ended in round two when Denis Shapovalov produced a brutal effort to take him down in three sets.
Yardbarker

"Rafa is competitive wherever he is" - Moya on Nadal's end of 2022

Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.
tennismajors.com

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"

Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week's Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said. Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.
FOX Sports

Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
tennismajors.com

Carreno Busta sets up all-Spanish quarter-final in Basel against world No 1 Alcaraz

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, needed all his experience and tenacity to overcome a fired up local wild card Dominic Stricker and advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The Canadian Masters champion needed two hours and 37 minutes to defeat the 20-year-old...
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal’s return confirmed as he prepares for Paris and Turin

Rafael Nadal will make his eagerly awaited comeback to singles tennis this weekend by competing in the Paris Masters. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya put an end to the speculation over whether the Spaniard would compete again in 2022 by confirming that he will play in Paris and follow that up by competing in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in November.
wtatennis.com

Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together

They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
tennismajors.com

Abierto Tampico: Linette reaches quarter-finals

Pole Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, beat Mexican Renata Zarazua 6-3, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Wednesday night. Linette, ranked No 55, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens, the top seed, and...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy