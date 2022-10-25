ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Beyond Meat is rolling out its steak substitute in grocery stores

Beyond Steak is coming to Kroger, Walmart and other grocery stores on Monday. The announcement comes after a series of executive departures and plans to lay off 19% of its workforce. Beyond and Taco Bell started testing meatless carne asada using Beyond Steak at restaurants in Dayton, Ohio. The announcement...
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Narcity

Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)

This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
PYMNTS

Grocers Leverage Tech to Make Shopping More Convenient

From in-store solutions to third-party aggregators to first-party eCommerce platforms, grocers this week shared a range of initiatives to increase the convenience of their customers’ shopping journeys. Kroger, for one, opened its “store of the future” in the Cincinnati area, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported, which, among other tech...
Narcity

8 Countries Russian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada

For those with a Russian passport looking for some travel destinations outside of Canada when the mercury takes a plunge, there are some countries you might want to put on your bucket list. Just like for Indian passport-holders, the bearers of Russian passports also have visa-free access to many warm...
Narcity

Alberta Was Named As One Of The Top Travel Destinations For 2023 & It's The Only One In Canada

Alberta has been named as one of the top 25 destinations in the world to visit in 2023 and it's the only spot in Canada to make it on the list. In its annual list of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, National Geographic said Alberta is one of the places travellers should be visiting in the new year alongside places like the Scottish Highlands, Laos, and Ghana.

