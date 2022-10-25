ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Viral TikTok Brand Just Launched an HA That Works Like a Subtopical Alternative to Injectable Fillers

By Valeriya Chupinina
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The search for an hyaluronic acid that satisfies your every want and desire is damn near impossible to find. Some are tacky, others don’t work, and even if you find the right now—you end up feeling it under your makeup or the rest of your skincare . Well as someone who has tried dozens of serums as a beauty writer, there’s one that nearly stopped me in my tracks. It transformed my dull and dry skin into a hydrated, full of volume, gorgeous canvas for me to work with.

Ourself’s HA+ Replenishing Serum uses. their propriety HA+ Complex to boost skin hydration at levels like you’ve never seen before. This HA+ Complex is a unique mixture of two molecular weights of hyaluronic acid (low and medium) that provides deep, long lasting hydration for a fuller, more youthful appearance while also slowing down the loss of hyaluronic acid in the skin. Double the moisture, double the fun.

On top of that, the formula works to help protect and reinforce your natural skin barrier, making your skin appear smoother and firmer. Lastly, the serum uses a encapsulated delivery system that ensures that the product is actually delivered into your skin. Most of the time, products are not small enough to penetrate your skin and actually deliver the results that they promise.

Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum



Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum $145

Buy Now

On top of that, the formula works to help protect and reinforce your natural skin barrier, making your skin appear smoother and firmer. Lastly, the serum uses a encapsulated delivery system that ensures that the product is actually delivered into your skin. Most of the time, products are not small enough to penetrate your skin and actually deliver the results that they promise.

Many who have tried the product agree with the sentiment. With age, skin tends to loose volume and stop retaining as much moisture, but this reviewer saw a massive difference almost instantly. “Being in my late 50s, my skin feels tired and dull most of the time. Right after applying this serum, I could definitely feel my skin becoming instantly hydrated. After a few days, I started noticing my skin consistently felt more energized, refreshed, and glowing. I also got compliments from my friends on how good my face looks!”

Run to Ourself’s website ASAP to grab the HA+ Replenishing Serum before it sells out—I have a feeling it will quickly.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0imVcZvz00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale

Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.  Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
StyleCaster

Dermalogica’s Incredibly Coveted Dark Spot Serum Fades Scars in ‘Days’

When trying to get rid of post-acne spots and hyperpigmentation, you’re likely to come across products that rely on potent acids and antioxidants, like tranexamic acid and vitamin C. Those ingredients have their own merit, but sometimes they can be a touch too strong on the skin. That’s why this on-sale dark spot serum is so good. Dermalogica’s PowerBright Dark Spot Serum blends three key ingredients to even out skin and fade stubborn marks. With this serum, you’re left with radiant and smooth skin. And it doesn’t take forever to see results, either. The brand says the formula fades hyperpigmentation in...
StyleCaster

This Face Cream Is So Moisturizing That It ‘Completely Changed’ Shoppers’ Skin & Made It ‘Incredibly Plump’

I know it’s fall when my typically oily skin starts to get dry patches and flake. Don’t get it twisted, there are so many things I love about the season, but the way it affects my skin is not one of them. Sometimes, even my most hydrating moisturizers seem to lose their appeal. I cover a bazillion different gels and creams as a shopping writer, but one, in particular, has caught my eye. Youth To The People is a relatively fresh brand known for its vegan, superfood-packed formulas. I love its Superfood Cleanser, which is chock-full of kale, spinach and green...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
TODAY.com

This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions

If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Announced He’s Expecting His 4th Baby This Year—His 12th Child Overall

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
StyleCaster

Leslie Jordan Complained of Shortness of Breath Weeks Before His Death—How He Died

As one of Hollywood’s (and Instagram’s) most beloved comedians, it’s understandable why fans have questions over how Leslie Jordan died and what his cause of death was when he passed. Jordan, whose full name was Leslie Allen Jordan, was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first on-screen role was in 1986 in ABC’s TV series, The Fall Guy. After that, Jordan, who became known for his distinct Southern drawl, went on to star in shows like Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba,...
TENNESSEE STATE
StyleCaster

This Obsession-Worthy Vitamin C Serum Smooths Fine Lines & Fades Dark Spots So Fast

There’s nothing more important than having multi-tasking products in your skincare cabinet. Though having a 10-step or more skincare routine is in vogue, versatile formulas save you both time and money, and isn’t that always the end goal? You might be wondering where the heck to start, but to keep it short and sweet, you really only need to find yourself a solid vitamin C serum.  How could a single product be able to do so much? It’s simple: Vitamin C is known to promote collagen production, protect against free radical damage and smooth skin texture. All of that manifests itself...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist Their ‘Hair Is Growing Twice As Fast’ Because of This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That’s Now Under $22

I love my long, thin locks, but I’ve always wished they had more volume. My skinny strands can sometimes feel two-dimensional; whereas, thicker hair just has a bit more oomph. So when I stumbled upon a shampoo and conditioner set that specifically targets my exact hair concern, I clicked straightaway. OGX’s nutrient-rich shampoo and conditioner thicken and texturize all hair types because of its key ingredients: biotin, collagen and wheat protein. Together, they make hair appear much fuller and healthier. The set just so happens to be on sale right now during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, which ends on November 6....
Prevention

The Concealer Julia Roberts Uses to Achieve a ‘Simple,’ ‘Natural’ Makeup Look

Julia Roberts looked radiant at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. She used Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer to achieve a radiant complexion. Her makeup artist Genevieve Herr said the makeup look “really allowed Julia’s natural beauty to shine through.”. Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts...
NBC News

The 7 best drugstore shampoos

Salon-quality shampoos are lovely — but they can be a splurge, some with prices as high as $50. If a $10 shampoo is more your budget, drugstores and major retailers like Target and Walmart have aisles and aisles of choices. So how do you choose the best drugstore shampoo? Select talked to dermatologists and hair-health experts about the pros and cons of drugstore shampoos, what ingredients to look for and what to avoid, and we rounded up some of the experts favorite shampoos available at most drugstores or major retailers so they won’t break your bank.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Call This Serum ‘Liquid Gold’ For Smoothing Frizz, Dry Ends & Flyaways—Shop it For Less Now

There’s nothing quite like putting in the effort to style your hair, only to have it all go to waste as soon as you step outside. August may be flying by, but the humidity will no doubt hang on quite a bit longer—all the more reason to pick up an anti-frizz serum, like the GK Hair Argan Oil, to live out your best summer hair days while you still can. Bonus: It’s currently on sale for the cost of a latte during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Keratin and argan oil join forces in this simple yet effective serum; it stimulates...
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Uses an Under-$30 Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’—& It’s on Major Discount

We love everything about Hailey Bieber and how she’s influenced the realms of fashion and beauty. She always seems to wear the dewiest no-makeup makeup looks, and we just want to know how she does it. This week, the model gave the people (us) what they want and posted two TikTok videos that show her “lazy makeup routine.” One hallmark of her effortless look is her bright eyes. Lucky for us—and you—we now know exactly which product helps her achieve wide-awake eyes and radiant skin. The miraculous formula in question is Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, which is 20 percent off during Credo’s...
MONTANA STATE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Baby Ointment Is a More Affordable Aquaphor Alternative — & It’s Just As Effective at Healing Dried Skin

When it comes to good skincare, we’re ready to try some pretty outlandish things to get our skin looking as good as Hailey Bieber’s. This is how we ended up researching a baby ointment that, apparently, works just as well as our beloved Aquaphor—but for a lower price tag. For those who might not be familiar: Aquaphor is a use-anywhere healing ointment that’s beloved by skincare obsessives for its ability to heal and repair dry skin. It’s so good, Mrs. Bieber herself swears by it. See, it started when we were perusing around online shopping (as we do daily) when we...
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Creative Talents Are Shining & Inspiration Is On the Way

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy