ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Three candidates to run for Arroyo Grande mayor

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
Arroyo Grande Mayor Candidate: Dale Hanson
Arroyo Grande Mayor Candidate: Gaea Powell
Arroyo Grande Mayor Candidate: Caren Ray Russom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4BTX_0imVcRsB00

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Three candidates are running for Arroyo Grande mayor: Caren Ray Russom, Gaea Powell, and Dale Hanson.

Russom seeks re-election and says her experience makes her stand out from the other two candidates.

The current mayor said she has many priorities; the top one is water.

“We need to expand our supply,” said Russom. “We are- I am working diligently on either way to do that.”

Gaea Powell is an Executive Director at Pathways to Health in Pismo Beach and said she has political experience.

Powell was the former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Chief of Staff during his campaign.

If Powell becomes mayor, she said she would prioritize homelessness and infrastructure.

“I really believe that there is a missed opportunity in Arroyo Grande,” said Powell. “I believe that it should be a tourist destination.”

Dale Hanson is a retired Vietnam War veteran and said he would focus on water shortages if he became mayor.

Hanson said he wants to utilize Diablo Canyon's Desalination Plant.

“And all 5 cities basically put all letters about this. It's been 6 years of not utilizing that water,” said Hanson.

Arroyo Grande is dealing with issues like infrastructure, lack of water, and homelessness in the town.

The three candidates explained the importance of those topics.

“We can plan for the pavement. We can especially work regionally with our partners and what we do on homelessness,” said Russom.” “So which is not to say those aren't important issues, but water is one that is being questioned because you just never know what the future holds.”

“They're all equally important. I drive you home, you know, daily. I see the encampment that's getting bigger and bigger and grow over,” said Powell. “So obviously, that, you know, affects the Arroyo Grande, and that's a huge issue. And that takes state, federal, local, everybody collaborates.”

“Actually, I spoke with the chief of police, and he's taken a very proactive position. He's basically educated his officers not to be kicking the can down the road if you will,” said Hanson. “But to work with the homeless, and help them. If they see someone struggling on the street. Get them the resources. get them out.”

Each candidate expressed what the community would get if elected mayor.

“A vote for me is a vote for the community of Arroyo Grande,” said Russom.

“Freedom,” said Powell.

“A vote for me, is a vote for change,” said Hanson.

Whoever wins in November will be Arroyo Grande's mayor for the next two years.

The post Three candidates to run for Arroyo Grande mayor appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 3-12

Rep. Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen take part in 24th District forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The redrawn 24th Congressional district now includes all of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. On the ballot voters will see the name of three-term Democratic Representative Salud Carbajal and Republican Challenger Dr. Brad Allen. They didn't actually face off in Sunday afternoon's forum since Carbajal chose The post Rep. Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen take part in 24th District forum appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

PG&E conducts helicopter patrols for wildfire safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct safety aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties beginning in October. The helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees that are at risk of starting a wildfire.  The post PG&E conducts helicopter patrols for wildfire safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Blood donations needed across the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Workers at blood services provider Vitalant said there is a shortage of blood donations across the Central Coast. They are asking the community to step up and donate. Vitalant said during the holidays; there are fewer people giving blood. According to spokesperson Kevin Adler, over 60% of people are eligible to The post Blood donations needed across the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 22-23

Magdalena Tweetie Diaz, age 69, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. John Alan Stringer, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy