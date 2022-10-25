Read full article on original website
Ginsburg honored as ‘icon of American culture’ with new stamp
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a new “forever” stamp in 2023. Ginsburg passed away in 2020 at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer after serving on the Supreme Court for 27 years. The United States Postal Service (USPS) released the...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps’
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that fellow Justice Clarence Thomas “cares about legal issues differently than me,” adding that she thinks “not everyone” can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Sotomayor, speaking at Chicago’s Roosevelt University, praised her colleague and said that he...
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
USPS announces stamp price hikes for 2023
(NEXSTAR) – The price of postage is going up — again. The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on Jan. 22, 2023. The move has been anticipated for months after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that increases would be necessary to keep up with costs. Inflation was expected to add $1 billion to the Postal Service’s operating budget, the Associated Press reported.
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
CNET
The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know
If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Supreme Court's Alito says abortion draft leak made justices 'targets'
Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday denounced the ongoing debate over the institution's legitimacy amid a backlash over its decision on abortion last June, saying such criticism focuses on "character" rather than the court's rulings.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
Alito: Roe leak made justices ‘targets for assassination’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday said the May leak of the draft opinion overturning the abortion protections in Roe v. Wade made him and his colleagues “targets for assassinations.”. “It was a great betrayal of trust by somebody. And it was a shock because nothing like that...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
Supreme Court will not hear case challenging century-old racist precedents
The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed...
Justice Jackson Sets Record for New Justice in October Arguments (Updated)
The Supreme Court's newest Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was an extremely active questioner throughout the Court's October argument. Indeed, as Dr. Adam Feldman of EmpiricalSCOTUS tabulated, she spoke over twice as much at oral argument as any other justice. Here are the numbers, in graphical form. Justice Jackson's engagement in...
