The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed...

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO