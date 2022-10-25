ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Review finds ‘very serious abuse and neglect’ of children with disabilities

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcrLH_0imVcJ3b00

Children with disabilities and complex needs suffered “very serious abuse and neglect” at three residential settings in Doncaster , according to a national review calling for “urgent action” to ensure children are safe.

The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel identified a “culture of abuse and harm” which saw some of society’s most vulnerable children experience “systematic and sustained” abuse and neglect over a period of more than three years.

There was also evidence of sexual harm, medication being misused and maladministered, an over-use of restraints and “unsafe and inappropriate” use of temporary confinement, it said.

The findings are so serious that the panel is demanding urgent action from councils across the country and Ofsted to ensure all children with complex needs and disabilities living in similar children’s homes are “safe and well”.

Phase one of the review, examined the experiences of 108 children and young adults living Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House, three residential special schools registered as children’s homes and operated by the Hesley Group, between January 2018 to March 2021.

The safeguarding review was launched in January 2022, and found a number of complaints had been made to Ofsted dating back to 2015.

A complex abuse investigation, named Operation Lemur Alpha, is being carried out by the Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership, which was launched in March 2021 following whistleblowing report made the previous month.

This includes a criminal investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

The safeguarding review found abuse was “inflicted with no respite” and allowed to flourish, with children and young adults experiencing physical abuse from staff and other residents, excessive force, physical neglect and taunting.

It said they were subject to “significant and varied” emotional abuse by staff and there was evidence suggesting staff had “seriously breached sexual boundaries with each other and with children and young adults”.

Many of those impacted had difficulties in communicating and “would have found it difficult to report the abuse”, the review said.

Placements far from home increased children’s vulnerability, while some children were inappropriately placed at the settings, and high staff turnover and poor training affected their quality of care, it added.

A Hesley Group spokeswoman said the group is “deeply sorry for the hurt caused to young people and their families over this period” and will consider the issues raised in the review to ensure improvements “can continue to be made”.

Panel chairwoman Annie Hudson said it is “profoundly shocking” so many children who were in plain sight of public agencies “could be so systematically harmed by their care givers”.

She said: “This national review seeks to make sense of how and why a significant number of children with disabilities and complex needs came to suffer very serious abuse and neglect whilst living in three privately provided residential settings.

“Our evidence shows that the system of checks and balances which should have detected that things were going wrong simply did not work.

“While there are many skilled professionals who work with children with disabilities, we are concerned that these are not isolated incidents.

“That’s why we have asked all local authorities and Ofsted to take urgent action to ensure all children living in similar circumstances are safe and well.”

Alongside the urgent actions for councils, it said Ofsted must immediately analyse its evidence around workforce sufficiency, focusing on its suitability, training and support.

These actions are expected to be completed by the end of November 2022.

A second phase of the review seeking to identify necessary changes is expected to be published in spring 2023.

A Hesley Group spokeswoman said: “We recognise that the panel has identified serious failings in the running of Fullerton House, Wheatley House and Wilsic Hall ahead of their closure which led to people receiving unacceptable levels of care, and we are deeply sorry for the hurt caused to young people and their families over this period.”

The group said it took “swift action” to address concerns at the time, including dismissing several staff, and deregistered the homes.

It added: “We will carefully consider the issues raised…to make sure improvements can continue to be made.”

South Yorkshire Police detective chief inspector Phil Etheridge said: “I understand members of the public will be concerned by this investigation and want to assure you that we are doing all we can, as part of the partnership, to address the issues that have been raised.

“Since Operation Lemur Alpha launched we have been working hard to identify whether any children, young people or adults suffered any experiences at these settings which would meet the threshold for criminal investigation.”

He added that the force is working with specialist agencies to ensure individuals’ voices are heard during the investigation.

Anyone who wishes to contact the police with information regarding a family member who lived at one of the homes between January 2018 and October 2021, or who has information which may assist officers relating to that time period, is asked to submit details using the Major Incident Public Portal.

Riana Nelson, Doncaster Council’s director of children, young people and families said: “I understand that many families who have children with complex needs and are receiving residential care will be alarmed at the findings of this national review.

“Please be reassured that strong and concise action has taken place at a local level and procedures are in place to protect both children and adults living both locally and further afield.”

Ofsted said: “It is clear that the management and staff of these homes were not open and honest with authorities, including Ofsted.

“But it’s also clear there are lessons for all of us to learn.

“We will continue to support the police investigation into the abuse, and we are already taking steps to improve what we do through inspection and regulation.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Culture of abuse found at three Doncaster special schools - review

Children with disabilities and complex needs suffered "serious abuse and neglect" at three residential schools in Doncaster, a report has found. The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel identified a "culture of abuse", including evidence of violence and sexual harm. Its findings have prompted calls for an urgent, nationwide review of...
BBC

Ofsted's concerns over children in unregistered homes

Children's services leaders were unaware that some "highly vulnerable children" live in unregistered temporary homes, inspectors have found. A recent Ofsted visit to South Gloucestershire Council also found children were not receiving "a consistently good service". Inspectors said many improvements had been made since the service was rated as "requires...
The Guardian

Harassment of girls is still not being taken seriously

Sally Weale’s article (One in five girls in England don’t feel safe at school – survey, 25 Guardian) makes for disturbing – though unsurprising – reading. What lies behind the findings is everyday sexism that will continue until we wake up to the urgent need for all public services to cater for the specific issues facing girls and young women today, especially those most at risk from poverty, abuse and poor mental health.
BBC

Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct

A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
The Independent

Known to child welfare, a violent father and a child missing for two years: What happened to Harmony Montgomery?

It’s been 10 months since the name Harmony Montgomery first hit headlines across the US when a missing persons investigation was launched to find the seven-year-old girl.Since then, her father and stepmother have both been arrested and charged.A home where she used to live in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been searched for days on end.And a reward for information leading to her discovery has topped $150,000.But, despite the national attention and the painstaking efforts to find the missing child, who is blind in one eye, investigators made little headway.In a press conference in mid-January, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg admitted...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The US Sun

Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse

RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
The Independent

Mother whose daughter died in park criticises police’s ‘inhumane behaviour’ after officers ignored plea

A mother whose daughter died in a park in west London has accused the Metropolitan Police of “deplorable inhumane behaviour” after they ignored a plea to help her daughter late at night.Natalie Shotter, a mother-of-three, was found dead in Southall Park in Ealing on 17 July 2021 after being allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the park.Ms Shotter, an NHS worker who was 37-years-old, died after a member of the public alerted two police officers to fears for her welfare but the officers failed to help her or inform their colleagues.Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, her mother, told The Independent the...
The Independent

‘Savage’ attacker who inflicted ‘torture’ on pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A burglar has been convicted of murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die.Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Freda Walker’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, on January 14, during the attack inside their home.Romanian national Culea “hog-tied” Mr and Mrs Walker, binding their hands and feet, while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home in Derbyshire for £30,000 in cash, which he had heard they had.The 34-year-old warehouse operative inflicted “pain and torture” on the couple, according to Mr...
The Independent

Jail for pair who exploited 13-year-old drug mule

A “callous” couple who exploited a 13-year-old boy to run heroin and crack cocaine from London to Kent as part of a county lines drugs operation have been jailed for a total of 12 years.Devon McCallum, 28, and 27-year-old Nardia Seedat were traced after police found £1,500 cash and a mobile phone when they searched the boy at Rochester railway station in Kent in September 2020.Suspecting he was being exploited by county lines dealers, officers referred him into the national referral mechanism for safeguarding and launched an investigation into his controllers.Data downloaded from the phone showed multiple calls and texts...
The Independent

Officer admits misconduct over ‘intimate’ relationship with prisoner

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office by having an “intimate” relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer clothes and women’s underwear to him.Rachel Martin entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Crown Court to eight charges of misconduct and a single charge of encouraging the possession of a mobile phone in prison.The 25-year-old, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, admitted having an “emotional or intimate” relationship with Raymond Abraham, a prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh.She also admitted a charge of providing a parcel to Abraham containing “high-value designer clothes and food-wear” as well as “female underwear”.Martin also pleaded to...
BBC

Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case

A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
BBC

Health board plea for patience after worker abuse

NHS Borders has urged the public to be "patient and kind" after it dealt with more than 1,000 incidents of aggression or violence towards staff last year. About 250 cases involved verbal abuse with almost 770 recorded as physical aggression - two involving weapons. The Freedom of Information (FOI) request...
The Independent

Close-knit community suffering from ‘vicarious trauma’ after shootings, MPs told

A pastor says his community has suffered from “vicarious trauma” following a series of firearm incidents in the north west of Scotland.Reverend Gordon Matheson, from the Sleat & Strath Free Church, gave evidence to MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday as it began its inquiry into firearms licensing.The inquiry comes two months after John MacKinnon, 47, was killed after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye.A 39-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of Mr MacKinnon and the attempted murders of a 32-year-old woman, and a man and woman, both 63, in a...
BBC

Louis Watkiss: HSE leads Tamworth SnowDome death criminal inquiry

A criminal investigation into the death of a boy at an indoor snow sports centre has been formally handed to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The agency confirmed on Wednesday it is now leading the probe into the death of Louis Watkiss at Tamworth SnowDome. The 12-year-old died at...
BBC

NHS Blood and Transplant minorities staff 'face discrimination'

People from a black and ethnic minority background "experienced inequality and discrimination" while working for NHS Blood and Transplant, a report says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected blood services operations at its Bristol headquarters, and five other centres in August. It found "safe and effective care" was given by...
BBC

Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death

A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy