EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion

By Martyn Landi
 2 days ago

EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security as the company said it wanted to make digital security more accessible to the public.

The operator said customers will be able to buy home security deals – including a home alarm system – and an online cyber security package to protect their devices through their existing EE monthly bill.

The company said its own research had found that people were increasingly aware and keen on better home and cyber security, and that there was a public appetite for subscription-based security products that came with professional installation, which was why it had chosen to enter the market.

The expansion of its monthly offering begins with EE Smart Home Security, which launches on Wednesday in partnership with security firm Verisure and costs £25 a month for flats and £30 a month for houses alongside a one-off upfront £50 fee that will see users get a full 24-hours-a-day monitored alarm system and a range of sensors to enable smart home security.

Those on the houses bundle will also be able to buy premium add-ons including smart doorbells and cameras to further boost their security set-up.

We know that the security market is hugely important to UK consumers and see huge scope to help customers protect their home and digital life

Marc Allera, EE chief executive

Then in November, EE has confirmed it will launch a cyber security monthly deal in partnership with online security giant Norton.

Initially offered to existing EE customers, it will offer anti-virus protection and alerts for users if their personal information is found on the dark web.

EE said a free annual online security health check will also be launched on its website to help customers find out if their personal information has leaked online.

The company confirmed it would publish more details on packages, pricing and features of its cyber security bundles in the coming weeks.

EE chief executive, Marc Allera, said: “Launching EE security is the latest example of how we’re transforming the EE brand, by introducing new ways to provide our customers with exciting products and services that enhance both their in-and-out of-home experience.

“We know that the security market is hugely important to UK consumers and see huge scope to help customers protect their home and digital life.

“In addition to partnering with these leaders in the security space, we will also separately look to explore how connectivity can play a part in the very latest innovations, from smart drone protection and wi-fi sensing to smart security robotics, AI, and whatever else the future holds for smart security.”

