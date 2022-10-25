San Francisco is famous for its iconic bridges, architecture, and general vibe, but two of our streets recently got the attention of Architectural Digest for their list of ” The 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World.” Our curvy and picturesque Lombard Street placed #20 on the list. As one of the most visited sites in SF and “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard is a dazzling site and a visual reminder of how SF has adapted to its hilly terrain. Even though it isn’t even the most crooked street in SF, it never seems to lose its charm. The second street to make the list is another popular tourist destination, Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies. Located along Steiner Street, this postcard-perfect row of houses ranked #31 on the list. This row of seven Queen Anne Victorian-style homes is one of the most recognizable sites in SF. The houses were built between 1892 and 1896 and have been featured in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO