Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Related
Bay Area Yelpers Can Enjoy Free Events, Discounts, And Prizes This November
Calling all Yelpers! Yelp San Francisco is pulling out all the stops for their Hey to the Bay celebration from November 1-14. Guests can win prizes, admission to free events, meals, discounts, and more by checking in on various local restaurants’ Yelp pages or attending special events and community experiences. Read on for the lowdown about participating businesses, prizes, giveaways, and much more. Certain SF businesses will host exclusive events at their storefronts where Yelpers can enjoy free and discounted menu items. Make sure you read the conditions for each event and RSVP, as you must be on the guest list to attend. Check in on the Yelp page of participating businesses and earn a discount! Learn more about check-in offers here. Some of SF’s most highly-anticipated annual festivals are coming up this month. Yelp is giving away tickets for the following three events.
SF’s Festival Of Light Returns In November With 62 Glowing Installations
Starting at dusk on November 9th, dozens of glowing light art sculptures will flicker into view around San Francisco’s cityscape. This is the 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light, an SF tradition that has brought us some of the most beloved public art in the city. Get ready to enjoy a total of 62 glowing light installations throughout San Francisco, including both never-before-seen temporary displays and permanent sculptures that we all know and love. See the complete list of all 62 light art installations here. And see an interactive map showing this year’s light art installations here.
This SF Bottle Shop Makes Wine Buying Fun, Inclusive, and Exciting
The Castro District’s Bottle Bacchanal is a woman-owned boutique bottle shop that specializes in natural wine and small-batch artisanal spirits. The shop is known for its exceptional selection and but also its focus on women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ producers. There’s a story behind every bottle in her shop, and owner Beth Hughes is a gifted storyteller. The shop sells craft beer, cider, and specialty liquors but has a strong focus on natural wine. This type of wine is often compared to sourdough bread in its use of native yeast strains and traditional techniques. It’s a fitting comparison because Hughes spent...
Expect A Mild Winter In SF This Year
Bay Area residents might not need to dust off that down jacket anytime soon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The 231-year-old guide has predicted a mild winter for other Bay Area but blistering cold for other areas of the country. The Bay Area is expected to experience a “wet & mild” winter with above-average temperatures and precipitation. The entire Pacific Southwest region, which extends follows the coast from Fort Bragg to San Diego and west to the Nevada state line should enjoy this same mild weather this winter. The coldest temperatures will occur in mid-November, mid-January, and early February. Above-average snows are also expected in the mountains which include popular winter desinations like Mammoth, Tahoe, and the Sierras. The stormiest periods will be in mid-to-late December, early and late January, early and late February, and late March. In stark contrast, much of the Midwest, Deep South, Texas, and East Coast will experience a “shivery & snowy” winter, with potentially record-breaking cold up to 8°F below normal. Freezing temperatures will also lead to above-average snowfall across the region.
A New 5,000-Square-Foot Roller Rink Has Arrived In SF’s Civic Center
Attention roller skaters of San Francisco: There’s a new outdoor rink in town! San FranDISCO is an exciting new 5,000-square-foot roller rink at Fulton Plaza in SF’s Civic Center. Skaters can enjoy disco lights, music from local DJs, and more at the outdoor covered rink. The pop-up rink is on a 3-month pilot program with the possibility of extension after the end of the year. San FranDISCO is a collaboration between SF’s popular Church of 8 Wheels and the Civic Center Community Benefit District (CCCBD), part of the city’s Economic Development Plan to bring more life back into Downtown SF. It opened on October 15 with Mayor London Breed and more in attendance. The rink is equipped with high-quality flooring, a skate rental kiosk, public seating, restrooms, and an expansive canopy to protect skaters from the elements. Civic Center Plaza itself is bringing some exciting events and attractions to accompany the rink’s opening, including a coffee kiosk, weekday musical performances, food trucks, and the highly-anticipated tree lighting on December 7. The Heart of the City Farmers’ Market will continue to operate out of nearby UN Plaza on Wednesdays and Sundays.
7 Delicious Fall-Inspired Coffee Drinks To Sip This Season
Cafes and cocktail bars across SF are drawing inspiration from the season to craft some truly delicious drinks. These caffeinated creations are perfect for this season of cool weather and cozy vibes. It’s easy to feel inspired at The Coffee Movement, tucked between Chinatown and Nob Hill. Their seasonally rotating specialty drink menu is one of the most creative in SF and the Espresso Mule is a prime example. To make the Espresso Mule they shake a double espresso with lemon-lime syrup and ice, pour it over Fever Tree ginger beer, and garnish it with fresh mint. It’s balanced, refreshing, and unique. Location: 1030 Washington St, San Francisco Oakland’s Red Bay Coffee is back with its seasonal favorite, the Candied Yam Latte. The familiar flavor of roasted yam pairs beautifully with the rich espresso and steamed milk to create a delicious drink that’s unlike anything you’ve had before.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Are Coming To SF’s Chase Center
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are coming to San Francisco. The duo will be co-headlining a tour in December that includes a December 11th show at SF’s Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. Chappelle and Rock are no strangers to the Bay Area. As SFGate reported, Chappelle threw a massive party at the Chase Center last November which featured Bay Area legends like Raphael Saadiq, Too Short and E-40. More recently, he played SF’s Punchline comedy club in May, and Napa’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in July, where he famously disobeyed city curfew. Rock performed at SF’s Masonic Auditorium in July where he touched on topics ranging from SF rent to Elon Musk. Rock’s longtime friend and SNL alum, Adam Sandler, is set to perform at Chase Center on December 6th, just a few days before Rock and Chappelle take the stage. Rock and Chappelle have two other Northern California booked, with a show in San Jose on December 10th and Sacramento on December 12th. Despite their fairly close proximity, the legendary comics are sure to draw massive crowds to all three shows.
Rapper Talib Kweli Will Headline Haight Street Fair This Sunday
The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair is back Sunday, October 16th from 11am-5:30pm with a DJ set from rapper Talib Kwali, a skate competition from FTC, art, music, comedy, and other exciting performances at this annual free event. The annual event takes place on Haight Street between Masonic and Stanyan, with stages at both ends of the Fair. You’ll hear music from Latin/Border Rock band Puro Banditos, classic Bennet/Sinatra tunes from Sven and The Masterful Orchestra, a fashion show from tie-dye emporium Love on Haight, and much more. The Fair will feature dozens of local vendors along Haight Street and welcomes the return of beer tents to the event, unlike both Folsom and Castro Street Fairs which both opted to forgo beer tents in favor of directing attendees to local bars. The Fair is typically held annually in mid-June but was postponed just ten days before due to logistical issues. The event is one of the highlights of SF’s festival season and has previously hosted acts including Jefferson Starship/Airplane, The Tubes, Metallica, Noel Redding (Jimi Hendrix Experience), and many others.
What To Know For Election Day In San Francisco
Calling all San Franciscans who want to cast their vote in this year’s general election: Election Day is November 8th and you’ll want to prepare for the big day by making sure you do your research. To vote in the general election in San Francisco, you must: The deadline to register to vote was on October 24, but if you missed it, you can still vote! Those who are eligible may useConditional Voter Registration in order to register in person and vote using a provisional ballot. Unsure if you’re registered? Check your registration status here.
2 SF Streets Included In List Of ‘Most Beautiful Streets In The World’
San Francisco is famous for its iconic bridges, architecture, and general vibe, but two of our streets recently got the attention of Architectural Digest for their list of ” The 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World.” Our curvy and picturesque Lombard Street placed #20 on the list. As one of the most visited sites in SF and “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard is a dazzling site and a visual reminder of how SF has adapted to its hilly terrain. Even though it isn’t even the most crooked street in SF, it never seems to lose its charm. The second street to make the list is another popular tourist destination, Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies. Located along Steiner Street, this postcard-perfect row of houses ranked #31 on the list. This row of seven Queen Anne Victorian-style homes is one of the most recognizable sites in SF. The houses were built between 1892 and 1896 and have been featured in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995).
The True-To-Life FRIENDS™ Experience Just Opened In San Francisco
The interactive experience brought to you by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group features realistic replicas of your favorite scenes and moments. Grab a fellow FRIENDS™ fan, and dive into this sentimental experience! This is brand new information: the experience just opened in SF! The FRIENDS™ Experience charmed cities New York, Chicago, Toronto, Denver and D.C., ranking fourth-best attraction of 2021. As it’s now opening in San Francisco, expect to play hilarious games with your ‘lobster’, grab the coolest merch, and wander through a dozen realistic rooms replicated from the iconic series. The experience will completely transport you into the world of FRIENDS™, as you’ll get to step in the shoes of the characters you love so dearly. Whether you’re lounging on Chandler and Joey’s recliner or sipping on an imaginary coffee at Central Perk, prepare to be filled with FRIENDS™ frenzy!
12 Epic Halloween Events In And Around SF
Happy Halloween, San Francisco! How are everyone’s costumes coming along? We’re thrilled to bring you an epic round of activities to make this your best Halloween yet. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for a party, a haunted house, kids’ activities, or a little of everything. Read on to get inspired. CrawlSF’s highly-anticipated Crawloween is here, and it’s sure to be an absolutely unforgettable spooky time. Put together your best costume and get ready to join over 10,000 crawlers at over 25 participating bars on October 28, 29, and 31. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. September has only just begun, but it’s never too early to get in the mood for spooky season. The Great Highway’s massive Halloween block party, affectionately called the Great HauntWay, is gearing up for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience for kids and families on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4pm. Take the kids or sign up to run a trick-or-treating booth.
Dance Your Heart Out At This Oakland Block Party On October 8th
Australian house music producer Fisher is hosting his 3rd annual Bay Area Block Party in Downtown Oakland on Saturday, October 8th. The annual event attracts EDM fans from across the Bay Area with two stages of music featuring Inner City, Honeyluv, Sosa, Adapter, and many other energetic DJs from around the world. The Block Party will span several blocks in Downtown Oakland and include interactive art installations, a variety of food trucks, drink vendors, and dazzling set pieces. For 2021 they constructed a replica pirate ship with three masts, rigging, and sails. This playful attitude and attention to detail help to create a fun, immersive environment in the middle of Downtown Oakland. Fisher is a Grammy and ARIA nominated recording artist best known for his energetic dance music, notable for his 2018 Techno-House crossover track “Losing It.” Billboard called that track “one of the decade’s biggest dance music success stories.”
Enjoy Two Days Of Punk Rock In Oakland At Halloween Meltdown October 8-9
Halloween Meltdown, the all-ages punk rock music festival, is back in Oakland’s Mosswood Park on October 8th and 9th. The event will be hosted by filmmaker and author John Waters, and feature performances from Amyl and The Sniffers, Shannon and the Clams, The Spits, Fuzz, Lydia Lunch RETROVIRUS, and many other exciting acts. This will be the 7th year that Waters has hosted Meltdown and is a festival favorite for his infectious charm and humor. The event is associated with the annual Mosswood Meltdown (formerly Burger Boogaloo) event, which Waters also hosts. This special Halloween Meltdown with features a costume contest and a haunted house in addition to a plethora of food vendors, vegan chefs, and a beer garden. The event is all-ages, with the beer garden being the only 21+ area. General admission tickets are $59 per day or $99 for a two-day pass, with VIP tickets also available. The Halloween Meltdown takes place on October 8th and 9th from noon until 9pm. The festival is located in Mosswood Park at 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA.
Visually Striking ‘Floating Cube’ Skyscraper Proposed For SoMa
The San Francisco skyline might be due for a big change with the proposed 62-story “floating cube” building in SoMa. A transparent 54th floor gives viewers the impression that the top “cube” is floating above the rest of the building. The building was designed by Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica who also designed 33 Tehama, Infinity towers, and Trinity Place in SoMa. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, the building would sit a few blocks away from Salesforce Park at 620 Folsom St. It would feature 826 residential units with 15%, marked affordable for very-low-income households. The “floating” illusion is achieved by a 29-foot tall transparent “amenity floor” located on the 54th floor of the building. This space would offer panoramic views and feature lounges, workshare areas, and a fitness center for residents.
SF’s Litquake Literary Festival Returns October 6-22
Litquake, the city-wide literary festival is celebrating its 23rd year with 16 days of events that celebrate over 350 authors from October 6th through October 22nd. The festival will open with a Literary Night Market in the Presidio and close with the famed Lit Crawl event across the Mission District. Litquake events take place in a diverse collection of venues from art galleries to bars, theaters, museums, and cafes. This year’s schedule includes Illustrated Black History with George McCalman and Bryant Terry as well as Interior Chinatown: Charles Yu in Conversation with Bonnie Tsui and even a few friendly competitions like Literary Death Match: Litquake Edition. There are too many incredible events to mention here, but the Litquake guide will help you navigate the sea of panels, readings, and competitions across SF. One of the most memorable parts of Litquake is the Lit Crawl event that brings together authors and fans for the world’s largest free pop-up literary event.
San Francisco Ranks In Top 10 Best Big Cities In US
San Francisco has graced another top 10 list once again! This time it’s the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards by award-winning magazine Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco has earned the #7 spot in this year’s list of the best big cities in the United States. Each year, the Reader’s Choice Awards let readers weigh in on their favorite travel experiences, hotels, cruises, and more. “Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher, as demonstrated by the nearly quarter of a million of you who filled out this year’s survey,” writes Condé Nast Traveler. San Francisco made the list thanks to exciting landmarks like Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, but special mention was given to SFMOMA and the Mission District’s street art. The magazine also commended SF’s excellent spas, top-ranking restaurants and bars, nearby Muir Woods, and diverse hotel scene. Here’s the rest of the ranking for the best cities in the United States:
Secret SF
San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
683
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.https://secretsanfrancisco.com
Comments / 0