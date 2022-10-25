Read full article on original website
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
Opponents clashed over a state proposal to ban gas-fueled truck sales and make large trucking firms convert to electric within two decades.
Government Technology
Some Californians Can Get Money for Earthquake Retrofits
(TNS) - With Tuesday's 5.1-magnitude temblor a jolting reminder of California's ever-present earthquake risk, more homeowners in the Bay Area and across California can now apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next big quake, thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach.
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
Eater
The Largest South Indian Restaurant Chain in the World Just Paid Bay Area Workers $2.2 Million
A major wage theft case was settled on October 21 by the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office on behalf of 317 workers for restaurant chain Saravanaa Bhavan. A news release for the office says that hundreds of employees between three franchised South Bay locations of Saravanaa Bhavan were subjected to “unpaid minimum wage, overtime, meal premiums, split shift premiums, and inaccurate wage statements,” including an allegation that the restaurant kept tips from workers, too. Thanks to the settlement, each worker will receive about $7,000 and an apology from their employers.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
davisvanguard.org
California Poised to Become World’s 4th Biggest Economy
Sacramento, CA – According to Bloomberg, California is poised to overtake Germany as the world’s 4th largest economy, continuing to outperform the nation and other countries in GDP growth, companies’ market value, renewable energy and more. “While critics often say California’s best days are behind us, reality...
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
PG&E offering free trees to customers through new program
Households in Central California can claim a complimentary tree online. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is currently providing 1,500 free trees for its customers in Central and Northern California through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The trees will be delivered directly to the customer’s address. Arbor Day Foundation...
One California city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
NBC Bay Area
ShakeAlert System Worked as Planned During 5.1 Quake: USGS
The United States Geological Survey said the ShakeAlert system worked as planned when the 5.1 magnitude quake hit the South Bay Tuesday. About 95,000 people across the Bay Area got an alert from the MyShake app a few seconds before the shaking started. It was developed by the UC Berkeley...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use
SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
