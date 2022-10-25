Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Is a Talented Musician! See Photos of Him Growing Up
On top of being a successful businesswoman, Priscilla Presley is the loving mom of two kids, Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi. The Spin City star welcomed her youngest child in 1987 with her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi. Her son is all grown up and sometimes joins her for rare red carpet appearances in Hollywood.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday
The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
How Did Elvis Presley Spend The Last Week of His Life?
The last week of Elvis Presley's life was filled with tasks ordinary to the life of the entertainer as he prepared for yet another tour, scheduled to start on Aug. 17, 1977.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death
Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
Watch LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Grand Ole Opry Performance Of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”
The Grand Ole Opry has witnessed some pretty exceptional country music moments since its inception in the 1920s. The sheer importance and history behind that stage brings out the emotional response from performers, and they open their hearts up to give the audience their all. And one of the most...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Favorite Area of Graceland Sits Just Outside the Jungle Room
Lisa Marie Presley's favorite area of Elvis Presley's Memphis estate, Graceland, sits just outside of the infamous Jungle Room.
Elvis Presley's Final Days: King of Rock and Roll 'Could Not Be Saved' Days Before Tragic Death
Elvis Presley's death was unavoidable, as his fiancée herself, Ginger Alden, believed the King of Rock and Roll could not be saved anymore. Presley spent the rest of his life with Alden after asking to be his wife before his death. Although she refused to move in after two months of dating, she knew what the singer went through and why she thought his passing could not be eschewed.
Elvis Presley's Honeymoon House in Palm Springs Finds Buyer
The home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned looks like it's about to get a new owner ... someone willing to pay a pretty penny to live like the King of Rock and Roll. Our real estate sources tell us an offer's been accepted for the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway in...
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Car of the Week: Elvis Presley Once Owned This 1971 Stutz Blackhawk. Now You Can, Too.
This 1971 Stutz Blackhawk is a car as characteristic of its era as it is of its first owner. With a black exterior and interior, plenty of chrome and gold-wire wheels with wide whitewalls, nothing quite says “excess” like this Stutz. Or Elvis Presley. A generous potentate, the King of Rock & Roll was as flamboyant as the cars he bought for himself and his friends. After a few years of ownership, Elvis gifted his first Stutz to Elias Ghanem, the house doctor for the Las Vegas Hilton, who helped Elvis through a bout of pneumonia and purportedly discouraged the...
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More
Country Singers’ Houses: Photos Inside of Stars’ HomesSome of the biggest stars on the country music scene have taken their earnings and purchased their dream homes! Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite singers have shown off their incredible estates. Garth and his wife,...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
