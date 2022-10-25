SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

5minlab Corp. (CEO Moonhyoung Park), an independent studio of KRAFTON Inc. (KRX: 259960) (CEO Changhan Kim) announced that its real-time PVP action game ’ SMASH LEGENDS ’ introduced a new legend ‘Victor’ in the update launched on October 25.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005026/en/

5minlab’s ‘SMASH LEGENDS’ Unveils New Legend ‘Victor’ in Update (Graphic: Business Wire)

Victor, the 30 th legend to be released, is a specialist-type legend that uses electric gloves and a lightning rod to cause electrical damage to the enemy.

With the new update, players can buy a new pass for Smash Pass Official Season ‘Chapter 5: The Pale Heir’ and then get Victor after reaching stage 10 of Smash Pass Reward.

Also, the update introduced the enchantment system that allows users to strengthen the stamina and offense power of legends. To use the system, players need enchantment scraps that can be acquired from Gacha. Enchantment can be freely equipped or exchanged on slots of legends.

What’s more, the in-game lobby background and BGM have been changed to a Halloween theme to celebrate the Halloween season.

You can read more about the update on SMASH LEGENDS’ official website and check it out in the game.

SMASH LEGENDS official website: https://smashlegends.com/

SMASH LEGENDS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SMASHLEGENDS

SMASH LEGENDS Discord: https://discord.com/channels/691836763890647120/694409158694273055

SMASH LEGENDS Library: https://en.smashlegendslib.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005026/en/

CONTACT: KRAFTON, Inc.

Hyunjin Choi

jin@krafton.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE INTERNET SOCIAL MEDIA

SOURCE: KRAFTON, Inc.

PUB: 10/25/2022 07:00 PM/DISC: 10/25/2022 07:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005026/en