Great White Sharks Gather at Site of Fatal Attack
Though a pair of orca whales are hunting them, a marine biologist told Newsweek, while "predator avoidance is a possibility, we cannot discount other factors."
Heartbreaking video captures the struggle of a mother dolphin pushing the body of her dead calf through the water in the North Atlantic
This is the sad moment a mother dolphin was seen carrying her dead calf on her back in the middle of the North Atlantic sea. The footage was captured by Margarita Samsonova, 29, an environmental content creator, while she was accompanying a research team from AIMM on an expedition off the coast of Albufeira.
studyfinds.org
‘Serial’ killer whales return to slaughter great white sharks in never-before-seen video
GANSBAAI, South Africa — Halloween is fast approaching, and a group of killer whales are making their own horror movie in the waters near South Africa. In the first video of its kind, researchers have documented a group of orcas hunting down and killing a great white shark. While...
EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety
A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Boston Globe
Rare drone footage shows killer whales mauling great white sharks
Drone and helicopter footage captured off the coast of South Africa provides what scientists say is the first direct proof that orcas are capable of hunting and killing one of the world’s largest sea predators: the great white shark. A study published this week in the journal Ecology details...
Whale, whale, whale! Incredible video shows humpback whale pull off nifty move to free itself from the ropes of a buoy in Canada after being stuck for two days
A humpback whale seen off the Pacific coast of Canada has pulled off a stunning move during a rescue mission after it put itself in danger by getting caught into fish nets for two-days-long. The whale was trying to shake off the ropes of a floating device in the Strait...
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
Ironbound the 1,000lb Great White Shark Tracked Just Off Cape Cod
The gigantic shark measuring over 12 feet is about three miles off the coast, and traveling south on his annual migration for the winter.
Two ‘Magical’ Pink Dolphins Rescued From Deadly Shallow Water
On Saturday, authorities rescued two adult pink dolphins after the pair got stuck in shallow water in the Bolivian Amazon. The two mammals were found in still-water ponds cut off from the Bolivian Amazon’s Rio Grande. The discovery was made after they swam inland and the main channel dropped, according to Claudia Venegas, coordinator of the Pink Dolphin Rescue Program at the Noel Kempff Mercado Museum in Santa Cruz.
477 whales die in New Zealand after 'heartbreaking' strandings on remote beaches
The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand's main islands.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
Watch a Giant Humpback Whale Nearly Launch Itself On Top of a Fishing Boat
Several fishermen recently had one hell of an experience off the coast of New Jersey. While fishing in an 18-foot boat, Zach Piller and his father witnessed a 50-foot humpback whale breach nearly on top of the boat. A viral video shows the close encounter, which happened in early October.
Mystery Volcanic Reef Discovered Near Site of Titanic in Atlantic Ocean
The reef first showed up on a sonar 26 years ago, and has been shrouded in mystery ever since. It was speculated it could even be another shipwreck.
Fisherman Miraculously Survives by Floating in a Fridge After His Boat Capsizes
A fisherman in Thailand whose boat capsized miraculously survived six hours at sea by turning his fridge into a lifeboat. Anat Massoyot was working near Koh Lao Hang Island in the Krabi province when a massive wave crashed into his long-tail boat, according to Daily Mail. The vessel quickly began flooding, which damaged the hull.
Huge 13ft Great White Shark 'Bob' Pings Just Off Chesapeake Bay
Bob is one of the many animals tagged by OCEARCH, a non-profit ocean research organization that tags and studies sharks and turtles, among other species.
