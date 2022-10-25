On Saturday, authorities rescued two adult pink dolphins after the pair got stuck in shallow water in the Bolivian Amazon. The two mammals were found in still-water ponds cut off from the Bolivian Amazon’s Rio Grande. The discovery was made after they swam inland and the main channel dropped, according to Claudia Venegas, coordinator of the Pink Dolphin Rescue Program at the Noel Kempff Mercado Museum in Santa Cruz.

