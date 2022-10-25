ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety

A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
FORT MYERS, FL
Boston Globe

Rare drone footage shows killer whales mauling great white sharks

Drone and helicopter footage captured off the coast of South Africa provides what scientists say is the first direct proof that orcas are capable of hunting and killing one of the world’s largest sea predators: the great white shark. A study published this week in the journal Ecology details...
Daily Mail

Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
HALEIWA, HI
Outsider.com

Two ‘Magical’ Pink Dolphins Rescued From Deadly Shallow Water

On Saturday, authorities rescued two adult pink dolphins after the pair got stuck in shallow water in the Bolivian Amazon. The two mammals were found in still-water ponds cut off from the Bolivian Amazon’s Rio Grande. The discovery was made after they swam inland and the main channel dropped, according to Claudia Venegas, coordinator of the Pink Dolphin Rescue Program at the Noel Kempff Mercado Museum in Santa Cruz.

