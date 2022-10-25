ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NFL player arrested after being accused of following woman into bathroom

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Miami, FL - An NFL player was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly followed a woman into a South Florida nightclub's bathroom.

Police say Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested outside of E11EVEN Miami nightclub after following a woman into the bathroom and refusing to leave.

According to Udoh's arrest report, two off-duty officers saw the club’s doors swing open and multiple security guards trying to restrain an “aggressive” Udoh.

The officers identified themselves as Miami police and tried to restrain Udoh, but he continued to resist.

After taking him into custody, a guard told officers Udoh was being kicked out of the club after he refused to leave the women’s restroom.

The guard told police that Udoh was talking to a woman waiting in the bathroom line and followed her in.

Udoh was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

