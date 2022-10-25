Read full article on original website
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The Supreme Court Shields Police Officers From Lawsuits Over Miranda Rights Violations
In the United States, before law enforcement officers interrogate suspects in custody, they must inform the suspects of their rights with a notification called a Miranda warning. It notifies suspects that they have the right to remain silent and that whatever they say can and will be used against them in court. Furthermore, the warning informs suspects of their right to hire an attorney or to be provided with one if they cannot afford to hire one.
Legal organizations sue ICE, say agency prevents communication with Krome detainees
Legal service groups that represent detained migrants have sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging the agency prevents lawyers and their clients in Miami’s Krome Detention Center and three other detention facilities from speaking regularly and confidentially.
Judge green-lights forced-labor lawsuit against operator of Aurora detention center
A federal judge last week refused to throw out a long-running lawsuit against private prison operator The GEO Group, and is instead permitting a jury to decide whether the company violated federal human trafficking law and unjustly enriched itself off of detainee labor in Aurora. In unusually strong terms, U.S....
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Federal judge calls Florida's Stop WOKE act 'dystopian'
“We believe in academic freedom, so long as you say what we want you to say. That sounds like something George Orwell wrote."
Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger in Orlando on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students, parents and their families — as well as several civil rights groups — and refused their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the law from being implemented. The judge gave the plaintiffs until Nov. 3 to file an amended lawsuit if they desired. The lawsuit...
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Artist at center of Supreme Court fight ‘rocked’ by Colorado law that makes her cater to same-sex weddings
Meet the Denver-based graphic designer in a Supreme Court fight who sued the state of Colorado over a law she says censors her speech and forces her to violate her Christian faith.
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
Tastries owner prevails in lawsuit alleging discrimination
A lawsuit that has drawn national attention to Bakersfield arrived at another decision Friday when a Kern County judge ruled a Rosedale Highway business owner acted lawfully five years ago when she refused to make a wedding cake for a local lesbian couple before referring them to a different bakery.
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
California pig law exposes a divided America
Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
36 migrants arrive outside VP Kamala Harris residence, buses continue pouring into NYC
Another round of buses arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home on Thursday morning, the latest envoy from southern border states.
Lawsuit: Troopers accuse Maryland State Police of racial discrimination
A class-action lawsuit filed by current and former troopers alleges racial discrimination within Maryland State Police. First reported by the Baltimore Sun, three troopers were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit on behalf of employees of color that comprise diverse backgrounds, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American, South Asian and Middle Eastern officers. They said in court documents that they have experienced racial discrimination while working at MSP.
New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
The New York state Supreme Court reinstated all state employees fired for being unvaccinated during the pandemic Monday, saying the government violated their rights.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
'It's like they’re retaliating against us' | Maryland Courts deny Fiona Apple's accusations
GREENBELT, Md. — Maryland’s Court System is denying accusations that judges are retaliating against volunteer Prince George’s County court watchers advocating for racial justice by restricting access via Zoom. The court watchers include Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter, and racial justice advocate, Fiona Apple. For two years, Apple says she...
California sheriff’s office stops Black drivers five times more often than white people, data shows
A new report says sheriffs’ patrols spend more time conducting racially biased stops than they do responding to calls for help
As temporary protected status settlement talks stall, more than 250,000 risk deportation
Beneficiaries from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal could lose their protections by the end of this year.
