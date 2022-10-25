ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the candidates: College Station City Council Place 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With John Nichols’s decision to run for mayor, the Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council is up for grabs. Three candidates are on the ballot for voters to choose from to fill that seat. The youngest candidate is Nicole Gallucci. Gallucci...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ballet Brazos prepares for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet. “The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

PORTION OF JR. HIGH SCHOOL TEMPORARILY WITHOUT POWER TUESDAY MORNING

A portion of the Brenham Junior High School was without power as staff arrived this (Tuesday) morning. The Junior High science wing, portable buildings, and rubber gym were without power when staff arrived. A power transformer had blown overnight, according to Brooke Trahan, Communications Coordinator for the district. She says power was restored to the science wing at 8:17 this morning and would like to thank the quick response by the city and the BISD Maintenance team.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off with groundbreaking celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the second time, the Brazos Valley is hosting a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a special person to win. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with its goal of treating childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. The Bryan-College Station building company, Ranger Home Builders, and St. Jude partnered alongside many other organizations to make this possible.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun. Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.
BRYAN, TX

