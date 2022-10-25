Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family. PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: College Station City Council Place 5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With John Nichols’s decision to run for mayor, the Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council is up for grabs. Three candidates are on the ballot for voters to choose from to fill that seat. The youngest candidate is Nicole Gallucci. Gallucci...
KBTX.com
Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos prepares for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is busy rehearsing for their debut of the 2022 Nutcracker Ballet. “The Nutcracker is magic,” said Mandi Michaelson, publicist and mother of soloist Kaylee Michaelson. “That is the one word that I would use to explain it. It’s such a great family show and a great family opportunity. It’s about a little girl. It starts at a Christmas party. She gets an amazing gift and then she falls asleep and the whole premise is was this amazing trip a dream or was it all real. You never know.”
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
KBTX.com
Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three seasons
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team. Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium...
KBTX.com
Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
KBTX.com
Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
KBTX.com
Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby. Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was...
KBTX.com
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
kwhi.com
PORTION OF JR. HIGH SCHOOL TEMPORARILY WITHOUT POWER TUESDAY MORNING
A portion of the Brenham Junior High School was without power as staff arrived this (Tuesday) morning. The Junior High science wing, portable buildings, and rubber gym were without power when staff arrived. A power transformer had blown overnight, according to Brooke Trahan, Communications Coordinator for the district. She says power was restored to the science wing at 8:17 this morning and would like to thank the quick response by the city and the BISD Maintenance team.
KBTX.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off with groundbreaking celebration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the second time, the Brazos Valley is hosting a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a special person to win. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with its goal of treating childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. The Bryan-College Station building company, Ranger Home Builders, and St. Jude partnered alongside many other organizations to make this possible.
KBTX.com
Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun. Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.
Comments / 0