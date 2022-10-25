ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies’ Morant and Bane outplay Nets’ Durant and Irving in a game not seen in the NBA since 1983

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CCXB_0imVaHDj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was the kind of game not seen in the NBA in almost 40 years.

Not one.  Not two, but four players, all scoring over 35 points… in the same game.

Something that’s only happened three times in the history of the NBA.

Monday night was one of those games where the Brooklyn Nets big two and two of the biggest names in the game, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were good.

Really good.

Just not good enough.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Durant and Irving each scoring 37 points and still losing thanks to the play of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Those two, one-upping Brooklyn’s best.

Each scoring 38 points.

Those 76 points are the most by a Grizzlies twosome in franchise history.

Bane’s 38, with 32 coming in the second half, is a new career high for the third-year guard.  They each also had seven assists.

Just more evidence that they are arguably the top ‘young’ backcourt in the league.

“I think we’ve proven that. We’re going to continue to prove that,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.  “It’s not a one-night thing. It’s a season thing. It’s a career thing. I feel like we’re playing good basketball – sharing the ball, being aggressive. Just trying to win games.”

“Big time game for him, happy for him to finally get going,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.  “I know the work he put in. I know once he gets his legs under him and gets in rhythm … he’s one of the top players in this league.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WREG

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
TEXAS STATE
WREG

Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis. Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Durant calling Ja Morant the ‘face of our league moving forward’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There’s high praise and then there’s what NBA great Kevin Durant said about the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant after Monday night’s thriller at the Forum. “He’s the most marketable guy in our league, the face of our league going forward. So many kids are inspired by what he does,” Durant said. Those are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy