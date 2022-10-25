Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SLCPD reports all road closures lifted following crash
Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in collision with stolen pickup truck; police SUV clipped in crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested one of two suspects in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday after the driver ran a stop sign, hit a passenger car, then clipped a police SUV. A woman in the passenger car suffered critical injuries, according to...
Vehicle rollover in Snake Creek Canyon activates Wasatch S&R and Wasatch Fire
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch Fire and Wasatch County Search and Rescue were dispatched after a 911 call reported a vehicle rollover on Snake Creek Canyon Road above Midway. Snowy […]
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
midutahradio.com
Small Utah town gets first new fire truck after 40 years
TERRA, Tooele County — It's the kind of place that wouldn't need much ink if you were drawing a map. For Gerry Neil, though, this tiny dot of a town in southern Tooele County is home. "We're just a small community," he said. "There are only about 30 families...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
svinews.com
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
Driver slams into Woods Cross home after medical issue
No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday when the driver suffered a seizure
Gephardt Daily
UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker. The incident began in the 8...
KSLTV
Crew demolishing Sugar House building; dozens still evacuated
SALT LAKE CITY — Following the four-alarm fire in Sugar House, fire officials say their crews aren’t going anywhere. Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said they’re still rotating crews throughout this area and on that fire. Smoke and flames can still be...
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
kjzz.com
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
