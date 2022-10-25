ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash

(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Small Utah town gets first new fire truck after 40 years

TERRA, Tooele County — It's the kind of place that wouldn't need much ink if you were drawing a map. For Gerry Neil, though, this tiny dot of a town in southern Tooele County is home. "We're just a small community," he said. "There are only about 30 families...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
svinews.com

Missing Utah woman found dead in southwest Wyoming

An elderly woman missing out of Millcreek, Utah has been found dead in southwest, Wyoming. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said that Victoria Acoba, 78, was found dead Monday morning on State Route 30 between Kemmerer and Granger. Officials said Acoba began walking after her car ran out of gas, but she didn’t survive in the 20-degree weather brought by weekend storms. Her body was found about a 1/4 mile from her vehicle.
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Crew demolishing Sugar House building; dozens still evacuated

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the four-alarm fire in Sugar House, fire officials say their crews aren’t going anywhere. Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said they’re still rotating crews throughout this area and on that fire. Smoke and flames can still be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

