Local Jewish community concerned by Kanye West's antisemitic comments

SALT LAKE CITY — The recent antisemitic comments by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, pose an especially larger challenge to the Jewish community due to his influence.

According to Rabbi Sam Spector of the Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City, public figures often are capable of voicing particular opinions or viewpoints to more people with a greater sense of authority than others.

"When somebody is a leader whether it is a political or religious leader or media or performing icon like Kanye West, you have to think very carefully about the power of your words," said Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Koi Ami.

Following Ye's comments, many brands have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper, including the company behind his world-known brand Yeezy with adidas.

The brand said in part, "adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately... adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

According to Forbes, adidas' move has cost Ye his billionaire status as the business magazine no longer classifies him as a billionaire, but one Utahn says that is the price he deserves to pay.

"I think it sends a bigger message to his following that there are consequences," said Mike Biittner.

Rabbi Spector says although he's had Ye CDs in the past, he will not support him going forward.

"It's difficult for us to continue to support any artist or leader who uses their platform to promote hatred and bigotry. It makes it impossible to separate the man from the art," he said.

The comments are hurtful to the Jewish community, but they are grateful for the outpour of support they have received on social media.

"It feels very encouraging, it feels very reassuring that people out there actually appreciate us," said Rabbi Benny Zippel.

But some say the comments are indicative of a much larger issue.

"I think he personifies the more ongoing, ridiculous extremism in the world," said Biittner.

"We cannot normalize antisemitism or any type of hate speech and whether we're a part of a community or not we should be fully condemning any type of hate speech and letting people know that we're an ally," said Rabbi Spector.

The Jewish community hopes going forward people will continue to speak against anti-semitic comments and stop supporting those who make them.