If you're planning to sell your home, chances are you've started thinking about how to boost your home's property value. Property value is important to both buyers and sellers because it helps homeowners get an idea of how much money they can get for their home, and buyers can figure out if the property is within the financial limits, Better states. Property value is also crucial to buyers who are looking to refinance their mortgage or home equity loan. If you're unsure of the value of your home, you can hire an appraiser to assess the property and determine how much it's worth, Rocket Mortgage explains.

