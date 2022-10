Injuries are common in the physical sport of football. However, when one of the league's stars is sidelined, it is more disappointing. That is the current reality, following the Ja'Marr Chase injury update. However, the show must go on, and it means positive things for the Tyler Boyd fantasy football outlook. The same can be said for fellow Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO