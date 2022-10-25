ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Study: Tampa Bay area residents missing work due to mental health

TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey by Tampa Bay Thrives looks at the community’s perceptions, practices, and experiences related to mental health. Seven in 10 people said they experienced at least one poor mental health day during the past month, 10% of respondents reported missing work. "To take the...
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys

LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Where does the debris go?

Every county is looking at a FEMA deadline at the end of November. Tampa Bay area officials shared what residents waiting for debris pickup need to know.
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
The Hill

Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags

A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity. The father, Francisco Deliu of West…
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 27, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber has been watching two areas for several days that has the potential for developing into subtropical systems in the Atlantic and Caribbean. The area he is watching in the Atlantic would be subtropical if it does develop. Whereas the area in the Caribbean has the potential to develop into a tropical system. However, neither system would impact Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally

While the state's ranking as compared to other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Duke Energy Florida to give $700K to assistance programs

FLORIDA, USA — Duke Energy Florida announced Wednesday that it's giving nearly $700,000 to assistance programs that help community members with household expenses, according to a news release. The company says $600,000 will go to 10 Florida-based assistance programs and $100,000 is going to Share the Light FundSM agencies,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida agriculture losses could hit $1.9 billion due to Hurricane Ian

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian inflicted an estimated $1.18 billion to $1.9 billion in damage to Florida’s agriculture industry as the storm tore through groves, fields, and ranches last month in southwest Florida and Central Florida, according to a preliminary state report issued Monday. The report said 154,846...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy