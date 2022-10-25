Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Study: Tampa Bay area residents missing work due to mental health
TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey by Tampa Bay Thrives looks at the community’s perceptions, practices, and experiences related to mental health. Seven in 10 people said they experienced at least one poor mental health day during the past month, 10% of respondents reported missing work. "To take the...
10NEWS
'It became my lifeline': Tampa woman credits local crisis center for helping her escape her abuser
TAMPA, Fla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for one Tampa Bay area mom, it’s also a reminder of the strength it took to get out of her own domestic abuse situation and a celebration of the success she’s experienced since. Courtney Weil says this...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
fox13news.com
Where does the debris go?
Every county is looking at a FEMA deadline at the end of November. Tampa Bay area officials shared what residents waiting for debris pickup need to know.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area leaders push for change to prevent deadly pedestrian crashes
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida remains one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country, and recent crashes in the Tampa Bay area are calling attention to the need for change during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Tampa Bay area’s weather makes it easy to be outside, but it can...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity. The father, Francisco Deliu of West…
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 27, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber has been watching two areas for several days that has the potential for developing into subtropical systems in the Atlantic and Caribbean. The area he is watching in the Atlantic would be subtropical if it does develop. Whereas the area in the Caribbean has the potential to develop into a tropical system. However, neither system would impact Florida.
A student filmed a fight at a Central Florida school. Administrators are trying to expel him
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Like most 15-year-olds, Jayden Carpenter should be spending his days furthering his education, doing his best to raise his grades and hanging out after school with friends. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The past few weeks, however, he has been resigned to...
Tampa Bay Burger Week is back with a variety of $10 and under specials
This year’s installment runs from Nov. 3-13 at restaurants throughout Tampa Bay.
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
Multiple counties in Central Florida are holding job fairs today for those looking for employment
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of job opportunities available for those looking to apply around Central Florida. CareerSource Central Florida is hosting a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair for those seeking job opportunities or looking to serve in the community. The hiring event will take place in...
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
floridapolitics.com
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared to other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade...
10NEWS
Duke Energy Florida to give $700K to assistance programs
FLORIDA, USA — Duke Energy Florida announced Wednesday that it's giving nearly $700,000 to assistance programs that help community members with household expenses, according to a news release. The company says $600,000 will go to 10 Florida-based assistance programs and $100,000 is going to Share the Light FundSM agencies,...
fox13news.com
Florida agriculture losses could hit $1.9 billion due to Hurricane Ian
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian inflicted an estimated $1.18 billion to $1.9 billion in damage to Florida’s agriculture industry as the storm tore through groves, fields, and ranches last month in southwest Florida and Central Florida, according to a preliminary state report issued Monday. The report said 154,846...
Ron DeSantis Announces $4 Million From Florida Disaster Fund Supports Teachers and Helps Floridians Rebuild
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with the Home Depot to support rebuilding efforts in the state. At San Carlos Park...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
