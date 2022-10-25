Read full article on original website
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Several Trump-era border officials called on President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release the number of illegal migrant crossings into the U.S. from September.
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country
When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter
By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend. The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.
Record 856 migrants die at southern border in fiscal year 2022: CBP
Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained by Fox News shows a record number of deaths at the border in fiscal year 2022 and a bad start to 2023.
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border officers in Texas find liquid meth in condoms hidden in pumpkins
Border officers in Texas discovered dozens of liquid methamphetamine-filled condoms packed inside four pumpkins during their check of a vehicle arriving from Mexico.
1,000 Venezuelan migrants expelled to Tijuana via San Diego so far
About 1,000 Venezuelan migrants have been expelled to the U.S. into the city of Tijuana since Oc.t 12, well below projections of 200 per day, the director of Tijuana's Migrant Affairs Office said.
Kamala Harris ‘needs to do her job’: Border rancher struggles to secure his ranch from migrants
Illegal immigrants regularly damage property such as game fences when crossing into Texas from Mexico, Starr County rancher Richard Guerra told Fox News.
