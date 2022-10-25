ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KHQ Right Now

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Legal Abortions Fell By 10,000 in Two Months After Fall of Roe, New Data Shows

Legal abortions across the United States declined by roughly 6 percent, or more than 10,000 individual cases, in the first eight weeks following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new report has shown. The data, compiled by researchers with the Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount initiative, reflects what a co-author told The New York Times was “a shock to the system.” The number of legal procedures in the 13 states that have the most severely restricted access has fallen to almost zero since the June 24 decision, with rates in the states where abortions remain legal ballooning as some patients cross state lines to seek them out. As one director of an Atlanta clinic told FiveThirtyEight, which first reported the data: “We got nearly 100 calls the day after the Dobbs decision from patients in Alabama.” The data’s most consequential statistic of 10,000 fewer total abortions, though, demonstrates that many “felt they had no options” available to them in the weeks after the Roe decision, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco explained to FiveThirtyEight. “They couldn't travel, and they had to figure out what else to do,” she added.Read it at FiveThirtyEight
ALABAMA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Police identify suspect after Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer

(The Center Square) – Police have a suspect in custody following the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Police identified 42-year-old David Depape as a suspect in the home invasion and assault on Friday morning. When police...
KHQ Right Now

Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Intruder beats Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home. An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin – Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to take...
KHQ Right Now

Paul Pelosi suffered skull fracture, severe arm and hand damage in violent attack

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

