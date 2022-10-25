ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges for failure to comply.

It’s a highly visible property along the West 12th Street corridor that many say needs to be cleaned up. The owner now has 10 days to respond to the code enforcement citation.

Comments / 4

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

I'll bet the owner's just shaking in their boots. Only took erie how many years to issue a citation. Why'd it take code enforcement so long to do anything ??? Seems like all these enforcement people do is ride around

Reply(2)
3
Related
YourErie

Three Erie County projects awarded millions in funding

Millions in federal grant money is being awarded to projects in Erie County. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has awarded three Erie County projects with $7.5 million worth of grants. A $3 million grant is going towards the Presque Isle Gateway District. “Streetlights to promote safety in the area at all hours of the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA

The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

St James evacuated due to small fire

Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m. According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New multi-million dollar project to keep Conneaut Harbor waters clean

The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life. A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City […]
CONNEAUT, OH
YourErie

Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams

A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects

Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.

A well known westside restaurant will soon be moving to Walnut Street in Erie. After almost a decade at their West 10th Street location, the owners of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro have decided to move. The restaurant is moving from West 10th Street and Weschler Ave. into the former Pie in the Sky restaurant building […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating

All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

High levels of microplastics found in all of Erie’s waterways

A recent study shows microplastics are contamination all of Erie’s waterways and can have a negative impact on the environment.  The report shows two of the cleanest creeks in the region are contaminated with high levels of microplastics and that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Firefighters Respond to Report of Smoke in Garage

FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside the garage of a house at 1104 Beighlea Avenue in French Creek Township on Wednesday morning. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:30 a.m. The smoke was a result of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Council Set to Once Again Vote on Project Resolve

Erie County Council is reportedly set to once again take up the County Executive's push to give millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to a project at Penn State Behrend. The County Executive thinks the project could create a lot of jobs for the area moving forward. We're...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Mall Officials Prepare for Busy Shopping Season

The Millcreek Mall is gearing up for its busiest time of year. Joe Bell, the Millcreek Mall Spokesperson explained, "Even with the pressures involved with inflation and how some consumers have had to be careful with their budgets, we are still seeing a lot of pent up demand who want to get out and want to shop in-person and do all those things that make the holidays special."
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism

A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, PA
Comments / 0

Community Policy