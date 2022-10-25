Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd

The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges for failure to comply.

It’s a highly visible property along the West 12th Street corridor that many say needs to be cleaned up. The owner now has 10 days to respond to the code enforcement citation.

