FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million
The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
SFGate
Frank Sinatra's Former California Compound Back on the Market for $12.75M
Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
This Day in History: September 28
The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
Someone is Suing ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’ Because It’s Made in New York
The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places In California
California is a very large state, so it’s no surprise that there are hundreds of interesting haunted sights. Unexplained murders, unsettling locations, and thousands of Hollywood stars create a perfect combination for hunting the supernatural. Visiting a haunted location is thrilling, exciting, and a unique part of tourism. Whether you are just interested in history, or you are planning your next spooky vacation, California has a little bit of everything for you!
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
housebeautiful.com
"The Watcher" Was Filmed at This Grand New York Home
Since the premiere of Netflix’s dark series The Watcher, viewers have been captivated by the tale created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy and the real-life events that inspired it. While the true story occurred in Westfield, New Jersey, at 657 Boulevard, the actual "Watcher house" wasn’t used for the show. Instead, a New York home's exterior plays the part of the infamous residence.
architecturaldigest.com
Andy Warhol’s Former New York City Building Is Going to Auction
342 Bowery in New York City may not look much different than any other brick-clad building in Manhattan, but it’s got stories to tell. Formerly owned by Andy Warhol, the building saw a slew of prominent artists from the ’70s and ’80s come and go through its storied units. Jean-Michel Basquiat was known to paint in the backyard, and The Cramps would often play in the basement. With green fire escapes on the exterior and multiple loft-style apartments inside, the walk-up building combines both New York charm and history. And soon, the notable building could be yours when it goes to auction on December 8th.
Best-Selling Author Mike Davis Dies of Cancer at 76
Mike Davis, the author of the best-selling book "City of Quartz: Excavating the Future in Los Angeles," died Tuesday from complications related to esophageal cancer at age 76.
Smithonian
Reexamining Edward Hopper—and the Woman Behind His Career
A woman with gleaming copper hair in a red dress sits in a well-lit diner on a city corner. Only two other patrons, both men wearing dark suits and hats, sit at the counter. The woman may or may not be touching the hand of the man sitting next to her; they don’t look at each other, but their body language indicates that maybe they came together. The uniformed man behind the counter is perhaps in discussion with them, though neither of them are making eye contact. The light from the diner seeps through the large glass windows out onto the dark, deserted city streets.
California City Named One Of The 'Most Breathtaking' Places In The World
National Geographic listed the 25 most breathtaking places around the world.
winemag.com
Meet the Real People Making the Most Popular Wines in America
Countless pages, podcasts and programs have been devoted to the romantic sagas of iconoclastic vintners who make boutique bottlings from tiny, hand-tended blocks in dramatically challenging vineyards. But the vast majority of wine lovers cannot find or afford those wines, especially those just starting out on their wine discovery journey.
Thomas Cahill, popular history writer, dead at 82
NEW YORK — (AP) — Thomas Cahill, a scholar of ancient languages and belief systems with a knack for popular storytelling who engaged history readers with such bestsellers as “How the Irish Saved Civilization” and “Desire of the Everlasting Hills,” has died at age 82.
Storied Archaeologist Shi Xingbang Dies at 99, Climate Protestors Hit Madame Tussauds, and More: Morning Links for October 25, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FOLLOWING THE PASSING last week of art critic Peter Schjeldahl—“whose exuberant prose and perceptive mind made him one of the most widely read art critics in the U.S.,” as Alex Greenberger wrote in ARTnews—friends and colleagues have been filing remembrances. In the latest issue of the New Yorker, where Schjeldahl wrote for almost a quarter-century, editor-in-chief David Remnick says that “he was openhearted, he knew how to praise critically, and, to the end, he was receptive to new things, new artists.” In the Los Angeles Times, fellow critic Christopher Knight, who counted Schjeldahl as a friend for some 25...
