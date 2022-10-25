342 Bowery in New York City may not look much different than any other brick-clad building in Manhattan, but it’s got stories to tell. Formerly owned by Andy Warhol, the building saw a slew of prominent artists from the ’70s and ’80s come and go through its storied units. Jean-Michel Basquiat was known to paint in the backyard, and The Cramps would often play in the basement. With green fire escapes on the exterior and multiple loft-style apartments inside, the walk-up building combines both New York charm and history. And soon, the notable building could be yours when it goes to auction on December 8th.

