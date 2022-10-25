ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz officer fatally shoots man in apparent accident

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS1bn_0imVYwOY00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (BCN)– A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer allegedly killed another man with an accidental discharge of his personal firearm while preparing to clean it in Salinas on Friday, according to Salinas police. Francisco Villicana reported the accidental discharge of his gun around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Antelope Drive, where officers arrived to find Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso while Villicana had suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched in chest after event

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Ferro-Sanchez succumbed to his injuries. Salinas police first released details of the case on Tuesday, and Santa Cruz police said they were planning to send out a statement about it later Tuesday.

According to Salinas police, Villicana was preparing to clean his gun when he discharged a single round that hit him in the hand and continued through it, striking Ferro-Sanchez in the torso. The case is under investigation and will be forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for review, but Salinas police said it “appears to be a tragic accident.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander

SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey jury convicts man of assault after police shot, paralyzed him in 2019

MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County Superior Court jury recently convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney announced Wednesday.The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run.Before trial, Gold had pleaded no contest to stealing a car, according to an announcement Wednesday from Monterey County...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz High active shooter hoax had local hospital on alert

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Amid unfounded reports of a shooter on the campus of Santa Cruz High School that turned out to be false, one area hospital was apparently ready to provide treatment for a mass casualty incident. Dignity Health Bay Area, which maintains locations in Santa Cruz along with San Francisco and Redwood […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Stabbing at West San Jose Home

A woman died Wednesday evening in a stabbing at a home in West San Jose, and officers arrested a man at the scene, according to police. At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said Thursday.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles --  ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]

Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing

SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

K9 officer finds suspect in highway pursuit that led to drug bust

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A car chase on State Route 1 early Sunday led to arrests on narcotics charges, according to a press release from the Pacifica Police Department. At approximately 1:24 a.m., a police officer found a vehicle reported stolen out of San Bruno driving south on Highway 1 near Reina Del Mar Avenue […]
PACIFICA, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor

GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
GREENFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy