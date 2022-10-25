Read full article on original website
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Democrats Risk Losing New Hampshire as Donald Bolduc Surges in Polls
Democrats could be at risk of losing the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire as recent polls show Republican Donald Bolduc making significant gains against incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. While Hassan still leads Bolduc in the latest Emerson College Polling/WHDH 7 News survey, that lead has shrunk from 11...
Donald Trump edges out President Biden in election poll as Biden slips below 40% approval
More voters say they would vote for former President Trump than President Biden if the election were held today, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College. The poll of likely voters also showed Biden's approval rating slipping below 40% for the first time since...
Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections
With two weeks until the midterm elections, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, with several states surpassing the number of early voters in the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down which high-stakes races to watch as election day approaches. Oct. 25, 2022.
Biden slips and calls Kamala Harris a 'great president' when wishing her happy birthday - and joking that she just 'turned 30'
President Biden called Kamala Harris a 'great president' as he wished her a happy belated birthday on Monday. 'Kamala's birthday - she turned 30,' Biden joked at an event celebrating Diwali. The VP turned 58 on October 20. 'Happy birthday to a great president,' he said. The gaffe-prone president has...
Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining
There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.
CBS News poll shows Pennsylvania Senate race tightening
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a tight Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge
Pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter as RSV cases surge. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from an Arizona children's hospital with the latest details on respiratory illnesses affecting kids with lower immunity due to Covid isolation.Oct. 27, 2022.
NBC News
Military fights to increase recruiting, as ‘outdated perceptions’ about ‘going off to war’ remain
According to Gallup’s annual survey measuring confidence in U.S. institutions, 64% of Americans say they have confidence in the nation’s military. NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube explores why the armed services are struggling to recruit members to join their ranks.Oct. 25, 2022.
NBC News
