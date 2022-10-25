ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

With two weeks until the midterm elections, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, with several states surpassing the number of early voters in the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down which high-stakes races to watch as election day approaches. Oct. 25, 2022.
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

Pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter as RSV cases surge. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from an Arizona children's hospital with the latest details on respiratory illnesses affecting kids with lower immunity due to Covid isolation.Oct. 27, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
