Jaylen Brown reverses course, cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports

It was only Monday that Celtics star Jaylen Brown told the Boston Globe that he was sticking with Kanye West's Donda Sports despite the rapper's recent outbursts of antisemitism.

One day later, Brown has reversed course after facing widespread backlash for continuing to associate with West. On Tuesday evening, Brown announced via his Twitter account that he has terminated his association with Donda Sports.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, the only other high-profile athlete still with Donda, announced at the same time that he was leaving West as well .

"In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions," Brown wrote. "For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.

"I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy."

West recently used his official Twitter account (which has since been locked) to threaten "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." He also had an appearance on HBO's "The Shop" scrapped after filming, with producer and SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter saying that West had tried to use the platform "to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

West also insisted that Adidas wouldn't drop him even if he continued saying antisemitic things. Adidas proved him wrong earlier Tuesday when they did in fact cut all ties with him.