Worthington, OH

NBC4 Columbus

What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026. The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

‘Faced with a housing crisis’ — Ohioans cope with rising rents

Rents have been rising fast over the past two years, creating hardship for Ohioans who are surviving on wages that aren’t keeping up. Between December 2019 and December 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio’s five most populous counties increased between 15% and 18%, according to data from Zillow. But median household incomes in Ohio increased by just 6% between those years, according to census data.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Secretary Of State Spotlights Ohio Manufacturing; Delaware County Business Featured

Ohio’s agricultural roots, natural resources, and transportation infrastructure organically led to our state’s cities becoming manufacturing hubs to support our growing nation in the early 19th century. Today manufacturing represents nearly 18% of Ohio’s total economic output, with approximately $128 billion annual GDP and 682,700 manufacturing employees and a payroll that exceeds $42 billion. Additionally, for every manufacturing job, there are an estimated 3.4 jobs created in non-manufacturing industries.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pickaway County business owner a viral success story

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wbhswestwind.net

Band Competition in South Columbus

On Saturday, October 22nd, the Pride of West Brunswick Marching Trojans competed at the South Columbus marching band competition. In spite of a few roadblocks along the way, the Marching Trojans put forth their best effort and gave a great performance. Going up against Overhills High School and E. A. Laney High School, Jessica Peña won first place drum major in the AAA division, Colorguard and drumline both won second-place trophies, the band won second place for the general effect category, and the Marching Trojans placed third overall in the AAA division.
COLUMBUS, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

