Johnson City Press
Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
Johnson City Press
Mercer favored in SoCon women's hoops; ETSU picked 6th and 7th in polls
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer was picked to repeat as Southern Conference women’s basketball champions in both the coaches’ and media polls. East Tennessee State was picked sixth in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the media poll. The Lady Bears, who have won four of the...
Johnson City Press
Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County
ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
Johnson City Press
Watch: Motivated Bucs picked sixth in SoCon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation. ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday...
Johnson City Press
King institute to host Christianity Today editor
BRISTOL — As part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness,” King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host Daniel Silliman, news editor of Christianity Today, on Monday, Nov. 7. Silliman reports on the evolving nature of American culture and how it intersects with...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 29
Oct. 29, 1889: The Comet reported several interesting items. Among them were the following: Capt. I. E. Reeves, of Jonesboro, was in the city a few hours Tuesday morning.”. “Mrs. A. S. Gump and her two springily little boys, came down from Bristol Tuesday afternoon.”
Johnson City Press
Tusculum students share Ledford research
Students from Tusculum University shared their research from projects they completed this past summer as Ledford Scholars. Undergraduates Sarah Calfee, Joe Calloway, Avery Carper, Emma Harriman and Maggie Vickers were selected as Ledford Scholars by the Appalachian College Association in the spring, according to a press release. They received stipends to conduct research during the summer on topics of interest to them that are related to their major.
Johnson City Press
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County
Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week
ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton — a chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill Topper Band to host inaugural Band Jam on November 3
The Science Hill High School Topper Band will be hosting its inaugural Band Jam on Thursday, November 3. All current Johnson City Schools’ 4th and 5th-grade students and their families are invited for an evening of food, entertainment and exploration. Food trucks, including Trucky Cheese and Kona Ice, and more, will be on hand starting at 6:15 pm and the performance from the marching band will begin at 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to victory, Region 1-6A crown
The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers shock D-B with late drive to win region title
Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur is increased. Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
Johnson City Press
Castle has record day for Milligan golf team
The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Preview Championship at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week. The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference opponents, No....
Johnson City Press
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central
NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
Johnson City Press
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s Carter County Commission meeting was canceled after it became apparent there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The special meeting of the commission was called last week, after its Budget Committee had unanimously...
Johnson City Press
Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade. Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad...
Johnson City Press
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP – What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Johnson City Press
Church news
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Concluding the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Don’t Give Up!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. The Communion meditation will be handled by Tom Sharpe. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study starts at 6 p.m. and will begin the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
