Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Vandals Shoot Windows with BB Guns

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of vandalism where vehicle and business windows are being shot with BB-guns. As of today, we have received more than 40 reports of these incidents, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of Cheyenne. Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later

The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Police Issue Statement on Felony Arrest Practices

On Tuesday, Laramie Police Department released a statement on their felony arrest practices. Law enforcement operations in a free society must not be shrouded in secrecy. Crime, its results, and the efforts to stop it are all matters of continuing public concern. It is reasonable to believe public perceptions and safety can be enhanced with the regular release of information on felony arrests. The public may be more aware of crime and investigations happening within their community and police department.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
Y95 Country

Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months

The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022

I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?

I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
