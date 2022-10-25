Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office IDs deceased victim in Monday shooting case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deceased victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Alexander Frederick Papin II of Cheyenne. The victim was found after deputies responded to a report...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
thecheyennepost.com
Vandals Shoot Windows with BB Guns
The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of vandalism where vehicle and business windows are being shot with BB-guns. As of today, we have received more than 40 reports of these incidents, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of Cheyenne. Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest and...
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
Laramie Police Issue Statement on Felony Arrest Practices
On Tuesday, Laramie Police Department released a statement on their felony arrest practices. Law enforcement operations in a free society must not be shrouded in secrecy. Crime, its results, and the efforts to stop it are all matters of continuing public concern. It is reasonable to believe public perceptions and safety can be enhanced with the regular release of information on felony arrests. The public may be more aware of crime and investigations happening within their community and police department.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
