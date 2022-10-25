Read full article on original website
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado
Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
Feds properly denied Colorado woman's citizenship request for marijuana use, judge says
Immigration authorities properly denied a Boulder woman's application for naturalized citizenship because her marijuana use did not amount to "good moral character," a federal judge has ruled. Because marijuana is still outlawed federally, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Y. Wang agreed the government was required to deny the application of...
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
Phys.org
Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line
In Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate debate in Colorado, Republican challenger Joe O’Dea saved his most pointed attack on incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet for his closing statement, after Bennet would have the ability to respond. “Bennet passed one bill — one bill — in 13 years that he wrote,” O’Dea claimed. In one of the […] The post O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves
With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
Phys.org
New study: American dog tick populations up in Colorado, Rocky Mountain wood ticks in 5 more counties
A study published in the November issue of Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases demonstrates that ticks capable of carrying diseases—including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Colorado tick fever and the neurotoxin that causes tick-borne paralysis—pose an emerging threat in Colorado. The results show American dog ticks are very much present...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
Every State’s Favorite Halloween Candy
Possibly second only to Christmas, Halloween is the best holiday for children. Just think about it: Not only do you get to dress up in a kooky or spooky costume, you can go door to door collecting candy! For many kids, it’s nothing short of a dream come true – but you might be surprised […]
Nine Eastern Colorado counties to see federal funding for high-speed internet
(The Center Square) – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
This charter school is 1st to have all-electric school bus fleet in Colorado
One Colorado public charter school is now the first school in the state to have an all-electric school bus fleet.
cohaitungchi.com
Elk Falls – New Waterfall Near Denver
Elk Falls in Colorado’s new Staunton State Park opened to the public in 2013. This highest waterfall near Denver had been unknown to most, and inaccessible, except to a few. Now it’s an adventure waiting for able hikers! If you are a fan of waterfall hikes and you live near Denver, you’ll know that it’s kind of slim pickings; most of the best waterfalls in Colorado require driving beyond the Front Range, or into Rocky Mountain National Park. Elk Falls, is just 50 minutes from Denver! The 3700 acre Staunton State Park offers incredible hiking, rock climbing, and beautiful rock formations – all making for some great Colorado day hikes. Explore the full Elk Falls hike profile below for trail map, driving directions, and many of the details you need to enjoy this adventure in Staunton State Park.
Colorado State Alum Represents Ram Country While Up in Space
Colorado State University alum, Dr. Kjell Lindgren gave a shout-out to his alma mater while on a mission in outer space last week. The 49-year-old NASA astronaut was selected back in April to be a part of a four-person SpaceX crew that journeyed to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon. He was also chosen to be the commander of the mission. The team spent nearly six months in orbit after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2022. Crew-4 landed safely back on Earth in mid-October.
