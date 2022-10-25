ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado

Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CNN

7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line

In Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate debate in Colorado, Republican challenger Joe O’Dea saved his most pointed attack on incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet for his closing statement, after Bennet would have the ability to respond. “Bennet passed one bill — one bill — in 13 years that he wrote,” O’Dea claimed. In one of the […] The post O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves

With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Every State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Possibly second only to Christmas, Halloween is the best holiday for children. Just think about it: Not only do you get to dress up in a kooky or spooky costume, you can go door to door collecting candy! For many kids, it’s nothing short of a dream come true – but you might be surprised […]
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
COLORADO STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Elk Falls – New Waterfall Near Denver

Elk Falls in Colorado’s new Staunton State Park opened to the public in 2013. This highest waterfall near Denver had been unknown to most, and inaccessible, except to a few. Now it’s an adventure waiting for able hikers! If you are a fan of waterfall hikes and you live near Denver, you’ll know that it’s kind of slim pickings; most of the best waterfalls in Colorado require driving beyond the Front Range, or into Rocky Mountain National Park. Elk Falls, is just 50 minutes from Denver! The 3700 acre Staunton State Park offers incredible hiking, rock climbing, and beautiful rock formations – all making for some great Colorado day hikes. Explore the full Elk Falls hike profile below for trail map, driving directions, and many of the details you need to enjoy this adventure in Staunton State Park.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado State Alum Represents Ram Country While Up in Space

Colorado State University alum, Dr. Kjell Lindgren gave a shout-out to his alma mater while on a mission in outer space last week. The 49-year-old NASA astronaut was selected back in April to be a part of a four-person SpaceX crew that journeyed to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon. He was also chosen to be the commander of the mission. The team spent nearly six months in orbit after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2022. Crew-4 landed safely back on Earth in mid-October.
FORT COLLINS, CO
