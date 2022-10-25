ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thenexthoops.com

2022-23 Ivy League preview

One sign that times are changing in Ivy League women’s basketball materialized this fall, when four alumnae were asked to pick the favorite to win the conference in 2022-23. Naturally, the two Princeton alumnae chose their Tigers, who came within one point of the Sweet Sixteen last season and return most of the roster. But Dartmouth alumna Lakin Roland — whose Big Green won 17 Ivy League titles between 1980 and 2009 — picked a program that had never won 10 Ivy League games in a season before 2021-22 and had finished with fewer than two Ivy wins seven times.
CBS Sports

Women's college basketball preview: National championship odds and favorites for the 2022-23 season

The South Carolina Gamecocks opened as the favorites to win the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in the spring, and on the eve of the regular season, South Carolina is still the team to beat. Dawn Staley's squad won the 2022 national championship and is expected to repeat with the return of Aliyah Boston – the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenexthoops.com

Injuries continue to disrupt Huskies’ roster heading into 2022-23 season

Injury woes have struck again in Storrs. Freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season with a dislocated patella in her right knee, UConn announced on Wednesday. According to the university’s statement, the injury occurred during practice on Oct. 21, and Brady underwent surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
STORRS, CT
247Sports

ROBERT MORRIS vs. APP STATE GAME PREVIEW

Appalachian State’s second-half turnaround in its 42-17 win over Georgia State was yet another fierce swing in a season saturated with screaming reversals. The Mountaineers scored 42 points over the final 39 minutes against GSU, after being outscored by 26 points during the previous five-ish quarters. What remains to...
MOON, PA
College Football News

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Cincinnati (6-1), UCF (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs UCF...
ORLANDO, FL
College Football News

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Notre Dame (4-3), Syracuse (6-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Notre...
SYRACUSE, NY
thenexthoops.com

Prince’s legacy goes far beyond the court

Sedona Prince’s impact on women’s basketball will be felt for a very long time. Her impact on the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program, however, won’t ever be quite what either Prince or the Ducks hoped it would be. The Oregon women’s basketball program announced Friday morning...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Don't expect a grace period for new Duke HC Jon Scheyer

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer is following a coaching legend, but he won't be graded on a curve. Mike Krzyzewski defined Duke basketball for over four decades. As the Blue Devils embark on their first full season without him as head coach since the 1979-80 season, they've put the keys in the hands of first-time head coach Scheyer.
DURHAM, NC
swishappeal.com

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected

Here's what happened in the world of women's basketball this past week:. In the biggest story in women's basketball, we got a new update on the Brittney Griner case. On Tuesday, Griner's appeal was rejected by a Russian court. The U.S. government has tried negotiating with Russia since June on a prisoner swap but claims Russia has not responded to their "significant" offer. Griner's time will be adjusted, taking into account her pretrial detention making her nine-year sentence closer to eight. The WNBA released the following statement regarding Griner's current situation.
TEXAS STATE

