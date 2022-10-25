Read full article on original website
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
cbs17
St. Augustine’s new basketball coach discusses the upcoming season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — To be a coach in the hyper-competitive CIAA you need to be more than a good X’s and O’s guy. You need a coach that can recruit, commands respect in the gym from the jump and has a winning mentality. The Saint Augustine’s...
thenexthoops.com
2022-23 Ivy League preview
One sign that times are changing in Ivy League women’s basketball materialized this fall, when four alumnae were asked to pick the favorite to win the conference in 2022-23. Naturally, the two Princeton alumnae chose their Tigers, who came within one point of the Sweet Sixteen last season and return most of the roster. But Dartmouth alumna Lakin Roland — whose Big Green won 17 Ivy League titles between 1980 and 2009 — picked a program that had never won 10 Ivy League games in a season before 2021-22 and had finished with fewer than two Ivy wins seven times.
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: National championship odds and favorites for the 2022-23 season
The South Carolina Gamecocks opened as the favorites to win the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in the spring, and on the eve of the regular season, South Carolina is still the team to beat. Dawn Staley's squad won the 2022 national championship and is expected to repeat with the return of Aliyah Boston – the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Can Grace Berger and the Indiana Hoosiers reach the Final Four?
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by Grace Berger, a repeat guest on the show to talk about her new-look team. Moreover, Berger continues an ascent that has both the WNBA and USA Basketball’s attention.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Vic Schaefer and Texas always defend; now they’ve reloaded on offense
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer to talk about the Longhorns, who have reached a pair of Elite Eights, but now eye even bigger prizes in Schaefer’s third season running the program.
thenexthoops.com
Injuries continue to disrupt Huskies’ roster heading into 2022-23 season
Injury woes have struck again in Storrs. Freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season with a dislocated patella in her right knee, UConn announced on Wednesday. According to the university’s statement, the injury occurred during practice on Oct. 21, and Brady underwent surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
247Sports
ROBERT MORRIS vs. APP STATE GAME PREVIEW
Appalachian State’s second-half turnaround in its 42-17 win over Georgia State was yet another fierce swing in a season saturated with screaming reversals. The Mountaineers scored 42 points over the final 39 minutes against GSU, after being outscored by 26 points during the previous five-ish quarters. What remains to...
College Football News
Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview
Cincinnati vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Cincinnati (6-1), UCF (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs UCF...
Predicting college basketball's All-Freshman teams for each Power 6 conference
College basketball's opening tip is less than two weeks away and some prized freshmen throughout the country have put on a show during the preseason, but it's almost time to put practice to the test. As we projected who will be the most impactful freshmen in the country, we targeted the freshmen that will have a more impactful role right away.
College Football News
Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview
Notre Dame vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Notre Dame (4-3), Syracuse (6-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Notre...
thenexthoops.com
Prince’s legacy goes far beyond the court
Sedona Prince’s impact on women’s basketball will be felt for a very long time. Her impact on the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program, however, won’t ever be quite what either Prince or the Ducks hoped it would be. The Oregon women’s basketball program announced Friday morning...
Yardbarker
Don't expect a grace period for new Duke HC Jon Scheyer
New Duke coach Jon Scheyer is following a coaching legend, but he won't be graded on a curve. Mike Krzyzewski defined Duke basketball for over four decades. As the Blue Devils embark on their first full season without him as head coach since the 1979-80 season, they've put the keys in the hands of first-time head coach Scheyer.
swishappeal.com
This Week in Women’s Basketball: Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected
Here's what happened in the world of women's basketball this past week:. In the biggest story in women's basketball, we got a new update on the Brittney Griner case. On Tuesday, Griner's appeal was rejected by a Russian court. The U.S. government has tried negotiating with Russia since June on a prisoner swap but claims Russia has not responded to their "significant" offer. Griner's time will be adjusted, taking into account her pretrial detention making her nine-year sentence closer to eight. The WNBA released the following statement regarding Griner's current situation.
