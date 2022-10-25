Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After major renovations, the old Liberty Mutual Insurance building has opened as Mishawaka’s new City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. On Thursday, the public was invited from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. to tour the new space which features open spaces for the public...
WNDU
Rotary Club continues fight against polio
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend. Updated: 59...
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how...
WNDU
Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.
WNDU
Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveils new ‘Youth Advisory Council Room’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveiled the Youth Advisory Council’s new meeting room in city hall with a ribbon-cutting. Current and former members of the Youth Council came out to city hall to see their work be brought to life. The room will be used...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
WNDU
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
WNDU
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
WNDU
Randolph Mini Park gets upgraded to Randolph Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Randolph Mini Park has been renamed Randolph Park after improvements have expanded that outdoor space. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park on Wednesday by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts along with city leaders and community members to honor the parks completion and renaming.
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
WNDU
Michiana police officers recognized for helping prevent domestic violence homicides
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend. Updated: 46...
WNDU
Resources available for families to help prevent lead poisoning
18 is old enough to run for the school board, but according to the school corporation’s policy, it’s not old enough to serve on it. Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. They're looking for food items such as...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
WNDU
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
abc57.com
Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins October 31
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins on October 31. The city's brush pickup program ends on Friday. Crews will cover four leaf removal zones. Starting with Zone A, crews will work their way through each zone, ending with Zone D the week of November 21.
WNDU
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart
Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend. The club says they're dipping their pinkies in purple dye – a symbol of polio vaccination. Michiana police officers recognized for helping prevent domestic violence homicides. Updated:...
Comments / 0